United Pacific Industries Debuts 4" X 6" Heated LED Headlights

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Pacific Industries has expanded its commercial truck headlight product line with the addition of a new 4" x 6" Heated LED Headlight.

United Pacific Industries' Plug & Play 4" x 6" Heated LED Headlight with Chrome Trim for Commercial Trucks

Ideal for cold and snowy environments, the new replacement headlight features a heating system that automatically de-ices the headlight according to the ambient temperature. It is constructed of a heavy-duty aluminum housing and features a durable glass lens. Department of Transportation (DOT-approved), the new heated LED headlight is available in high beam and low beam, with a choice of either a chrome or black inner liner. The 12-24 VDC light has 1000 lumens with the 20-watt low beam and 1200 lumens with the 24-watt high beam. Part numbers are as follows: #34131 chrome low beam; #34132 chrome high beam; #34133 black low beam and #34134 black high beam.

"Truck drivers will greatly appreciate this innovative, new LED headlight technology, as it will enable them to keep driving in inclement conditions without having to worry about snow or ice build-up on their headlights," explained Jai Baek, marketing & creative director, United Pacific Industries. "These lights have a standard H4 style connector plug for easy plug & play installation."

United Pacific offers a broad selection of additional products for most popular commercial truck models, including collision parts, bumpers and grille guards, steps, toolboxes, door handles and grab bars, steering wheels, exterior mirrors, mud guards, interior trim and more. Most components are designed as direct replacements for factory items or easily installed accessories that help personalize a trucker's pride and joy.

About United Pacific Industries

United Pacific Industries is a leading manufacturer of heavy duty truck and classic vehicle parts. With parts engineered with superior reliability to meet the demands of customers and automotive enthusiasts, United Pacific sets the standard for quality, design and innovation. More than 20,000 parts are available from United Pacific for big rigs and classic cars. For more information, call 866.327.5288 or visit www.upauto.com . Follow United Pacific: https://www.facebook.com/uptruckparts or Instagram: @unitedpacific

