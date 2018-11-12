United PF Partners Celebrates 100 Club Milestone

United PF was formed two years ago, in November 2016, by JLM Financial Partners (JLM) and Eagle Merchant Partners (Eagle) with the merger of several leading Planet Fitness franchisees and the overall goal of accelerating growth and further providing access to non-intimidating fitness environments where members can build active lifestyles for an affordable price. Today, United PF has grown to 110+ clubs across 10 states, employs over 1,500, and serves over 850,000 members.

"It has been rewarding to see our team's hard work payoff. We've experienced a lot of fast-paced growth in the last two years," said Trey Owen, CEO of United PF. "The strength of the Planet Fitness brand speaks for itself, and our team is thrilled to expand and further the vision of creating workout environments where everyone feels comfortable, accepted, and respected."

Primed for strong continued growth, United PF has consistently added talent and experience to its robust leadership team of Trey Owen, CEO, Shelli Taylor, President & COO, Matt McQuinn, CMO, and Gale Sloan, VP of People & Culture. The most recent additions include Brian Kelly as CFO, who comes to United PF with over 20 years of success in the finance world, most recently at Kendra Scott, as well as Tracy Toomer, who joined the team as VP of Operations, after nearly 20 years of retail experience at companies including Starbucks.

This leadership team brings a depth of fitness and multi-unit industry experience to the organization and the board. The board, which includes members of JLM and Eagle, possesses deep multi-unit franchise and development experience. United PF's team, resources, and scale will continue to provide the opportunity for high quality clubs, rapid organic growth, new club expansion, and a premium, judgement free experience for its members.

In addition to strong business performance, United PF continues to lead in their philanthropic commitment to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. United PF leadership and staff donate time and effort within individual communities on top of financial support. United PF has committed over $300,000 in 2018 alone including a $100,000 pledge to commemorate the 100 club milestone.

"We have been incredibly impressed by this growth-oriented franchisee, as they continue to hit these milestones, grow their leadership team, and expand the footprint of the Judgment Free Zone®," said Chris Rondeau, CEO, Planet Fitness. "We look forward to their sustained success and welcoming more members across the country to experience our high-quality, welcoming environment."

About United PF Partners

United PF Partners is the largest Planet Fitness franchise group with 110+ locations across Alabama, Arizona, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia. United PF has development rights to build new clubs across the Midwest, South, Mid-Atlantic, and Southwest regions.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2018, Planet Fitness had more than 12.2 million members and 1,646 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

About JLM Financial Partners

JLM Financial Partners is a private investment firm based in Austin, Texas. JLM focuses on multi-unit and scalable businesses with strong management teams and has a primary focus on companies in health and wellness, beauty, lifestyle / entertainment, as well as recreation. For more information, visit: www.jlmfinancialpartners.com.

About Eagle Merchant Partners

Eagle Merchant Partners is an Atlanta, Georgia based private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies in the multi-unit consumer, logistics and industrial sectors in the Southeastern United States. The partnership is one of the most experienced private equity investors in the region, investing in seventeen companies with more than $1.5 billion in revenues. For more information, visit: www.eaglemerchantpartners.com.

