United Recovery Project Offers a Home Away from Home

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Recovery Project is a luxury drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. The company was created in 2016 as an answer to the ongoing fraudulent activity in the addiction treatment and recovery space.

URP was founded by Bryan Alzate, an ambitious entrepreneur who has over 13 years in recovery himself. This has put him in a unique position as the head and CEO of URP.

"Bryan is the guy that parents call for advice," says company Director of Marketing Maria A., "He's the guy whose parents of friends who have passed away call on the anniversary of their kid's deaths. Bryan is a leader who leads by example. He has created the positive culture within the company. Everyone who works for URP loves their job and truly works to do their best in their roles to provide addicts a chance at finding a new life."

Azalte's past experiences have allowed him to bring a unique level of passion and commitment to his company that elevates it above other rehabilitation programs. Rather than being formed purely on hypothetical principles, URP is grounded in reality. "I think it's very important that people on the staff are addicts themselves," Alzate explains regarding URP's staffing philosophy, adding that they "can relate to what these people have been through."

With that in mind, United Recovery Project has worked hard to set a new gold standard for the rehabilitation industry. They maintain a low client-to-staff ratio and offer care that is both customized and comprehensive. Their luxury residential facilities are also specifically designed to be inviting and encouraging for those going through rehab.

Going to rehab is a sobering activity that should be taken seriously — not just by those struggling with substance abuse, but by the organizations that are offering to help them. This hasn't always been the case with other organizations in the past. But it's a shortcoming that United Recovery Project is determined to fix, one client at a time.

About United Recovery Project: URP was founded in 2016 in Hollywood, Florida. The addiction treatment program prides itself on offering an all-inclusive selection of programs that can be tailored to each client's needs. URP is in the process of expanding to other states as well, where it hopes to offer ongoing substance abuse help to those who need it as well as their loved ones. Learn more at https://www.unitedrecoveryproject.com?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=pr_link&utm_campaign=pr_ar2_sept.

