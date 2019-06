United Refining Company Announces Temporary Maintenance Shut Down

WARREN, Pa., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Refining Company, based in Warren, Pennsylvania, has suspended operations of its 70,000-bpd refinery in Warren, Pennsylvania due to unscheduled maintenance. The refinery is expected to resume full operations within a week.

United operates a 70,000-bpd refinery in Warren, Pennsylvania. In addition to its wholesale markets, the Company also operates 359 Kwik Fill® / Red Apple® and Country Fair® retail gasoline and convenience stores located primarily in western New York and western Pennsylvania.

SOURCE United Refining Company