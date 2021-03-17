United Road Announces Haully Carrier of the Year 2020 Awardees

PLYMOUTH, Mich., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Walker, Chief Operating Officer of United Road, the largest provider of finished vehicle transport logistics in North America today announced the recipients of the inaugural Haully Carrier of the Year Award for 2020. The award recognizes and rewards United Road's independent carrier partners that have met or exceeded its quality performance metrics in 2020 for on-time, damage-free delivery, app compliance, and revenues.

Day in and day out, these carriers enable United Road to fulfill its mandate to deliver vehicles to customers on-time and damage-free. Tweet this Eastside Auto Transport, Haully Carrier of the Year - large category winner. Family-run business in Connecticut is top performer on quality metrics. Is in the 97th percentile for damage-free delivery. Advises other carriers to use Haully™ to make their businesses more efficient.

"The 2020 Haully Carrier of the Year Award recipients set the bar high on every quality metric. They consistently go above and beyond to support our customers' business success," said Walker. "Day in and day out, these carriers enable United Road to fulfill its mandate to deliver vehicles to customers on-time and damage-free so they can meet the needs of their customers without delay or disruption. The award recipients are truly proponents of our customers' success."

Recipients of the Haully Carrier of the Year Award for 2020 in three categories are:

- Large

East Side Auto Transport of Wallingford, Connecticut. East Sides services lanes along the I-95 corridor from Maine to North Carolina and in between. They also move dealer, rental, auction, fleet units. United Road dispatcher comments: "Working with East Side Auto is so simple, their knowledge and also their drivers' professionalism makes it a great fit. Always courteous and they pay attention to United Road procedures. They are a pleasure to work with."

- Mid-Sized

Davidson Transport LLC of Quincy, Ohio. Led by Brett Davidson who primarily hauls OEM vehicles in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana areas. United Road dispatcher comments: "Davidson has been our go-to subcontractor for years. Always dependable at picking up loads in a timely manner. Great communication. Always willing to move loads that other 3rd party wouldn't. Wherever we need him, he'll go. He gets the job done 100% on time, with professionalism."

- Small

LTT Trucking LLC of Mabank, Texas. Led by LeAnn Manning and family. LTT hauls between Texas and Louisiana. United Road dispatcher comments: "(LTT is) very ambitious. When they commit to a transportation assignment, they see it through to the end…LeAnn always goes above and beyond on follow-up."

Eligibility for the Haully Carrier of the Year Award was based on a carrier being in the 97th percentile among their peers for quality as measured by damage-free delivery, the 90th percentile for quality as measured by on-time or early delivery, the 90th percentile for compliance with United Road's proprietary V-TAS and load management tools that, among other information, give customers visibility into status of their shipments, and business revenue with United Road.

In recognition of this honor, Haully Carrier of the Year Award for 2020 recipients will receive quarterly rebates throughout the year 2021, a special trophy and Haully merchandise.

"The majority of our independent carriers are small to mid-sized business owners where cash flow is king," explained Walker. "The success of each of our carriers from the smallest to the largest is important to United Road. United Road developed Haully and its suite of business tools and offerings including this annual recognition award to support carriers — from self-assigning loads including backhauls to becoming eligible for quick pay options. When our carrier partners are successful, United Road is successful."

The Haully Carrier of the Year Award for 2020 evolved from United Road's Haully™, a logistics technology platform for third-party carriers introduced in 2019 that provides hassle-free access to quality vehicle loads, including backhauls and business tools. Click on HaullyPro for information including profiles of the 2020 Haully Carrier of the Year Award winners.

ABOUT UNITED ROAD

Founded in 1997, United Road is the premier finished vehicle logistics company in North America. Each year, coast to coast and across borders, United Road manages the transport of over four million vehicles for OEMs, remarketers, on-line sellers/buyers, fleet owners and individuals. Headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan, with operating terminals across the U.S. and Canada, the company has over 1,700 employees and operates an integrated national network that includes a total of 2,500 company-owned and independent contractor units as well as 15,000 power units of dedicated third-party vehicle carriers.

