United Road Helping Customers Recover, Get Back to Business

PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When COVID-19 'stay safe, stay home' orders slowed and, in some cases, shuttered U.S. businesses, United Road, a leader in vehicle-transport logistics and an essential services provider, shifted into high gear helping customers chart a path to recovery. United Road transported and stored vehicles from railheads and ports to allow for delivery of essential goods and moved critically needed heavy-duty trucks to service providers in vital industries such as grocery and medical suppliers. Now, as businesses re-open, United Road is using rapid-response technology solutions and touch-free delivery among other strategies to help customers get on the road to economic recovery.

"United Road is doing what it takes to support our customers, being agile to help replenish inventories, buy and sell vehicles, reposition fleets, and haul-away oversized trucks," said Mark Anderson, president and chief executive officer of United Road. "We've expanded capacity and are being innovative and solution-driven to help our customers. We have increased our digital tools, expanded our carrier partner network and increased capacity by 25% over 2019. Our goal is to make it fast and simple for customers to move vehicles when and where they need them. Whether one unit or multi-unit, from standard sized vehicles to oversized trucks.

"We had several innovative strategies in the works. When the pandemic hit, we hit the 'Go' button."

When Subaru of North America needed to move and store new vehicles from railheads and ports United Road got the call. Mike Lupacchino, director, National Traffic, had this to say: "I would like to thank United Road for the continued support, not only on storage opportunities, but especially the help at our Lafayette, Indiana, manufacturing plant and Elwood, Illinois railroad ramp, as well as the ports and railheads that United Road continued to ship from during these challenging months. United Road has always been a critical partner in Subaru's success."

Anderson points to several ways United Road is getting customer vehicles moving. These include:

Financial incentive: Special 10% discount in July for booking the next three moves is helping dealers move vehicles to their customers and cut expenses.

Technology-enabled solutions that put information, pricing and vehicle tracking in customer hands, on their iPhones, in real time.

Touch-free delivery.

Expanded customer service hours and resource support.

A more comprehensive United Road website .

The response from customers and carrier partners has been positive. United Road is making moves for a diverse customer base: Original Equipment Manufacturers, dealerships, rental companies, auctions including virtual, financial institutions, industry and construction, fleet operators, individual and specialty vehicle owners, and, more.

One customer, John Piatak of FAIR, a pay-as-you-go leasing company, had this to say: "I have partnered with United Road at two companies both of which designed and implemented innovative solutions to the challenge of moving cars to customers. As in the past, United Road proved to be a creative and reliable partner by developing delivery solutions that met both the customer and driver's safety needs during the COVID crisis."

"Each customer and each vehicle move is unique," said Anderson. "United Road's portfolio of companies, including Team Drive-Away and Pilot Transport, enable us to deliver on a diverse range of customer needs – from single and multi-vehicle and heavy-haul interstate transport to storage and specialty vehicle enclosed moves. While operating during the pandemic has been challenging, it has brought out the best in our team of professional drivers and carrier partners and customer support professionals. We are grateful for everyone's service and adaptability."

Employee well-being and customer safety continue to be paramount at United Road. Safety precautions include digital communication and transactions that enable customers and car haulers to avoid signatures and sharing devices at time of delivery. Drivers and terminal professionals use masks and sanitation kits and follow appropriate distancing and cleaning procedures. Also, all employees and driving professionals perform a daily health check and log in the results to ensure the safety of their team members and our customers.

"United Road is laser-focused on helping our customers get on the road to economic recovery," said Anderson. "Today's business climate is fluid and often uncertain. More than ever, United Road is driven to deliver."

United Road is North America's premier finished vehicle logistics company. United Road transports more than 4.5 million vehicles annually, has over 1,700 employees, 2,500 company-owned and independent vehicle carriers, 4,500 third-party carrier partners. Visit: https://www.unitedroad.com/.

