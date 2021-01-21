United Safety Adds MicroSonic Solutions to Portfolio of Product Offerings to Make In-Vehicle Environments Safer

BURR RIDGE, Ill. and EXTON, Pa., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Safety & Survivability Corporation, a leading provider of safety and survivability solutions for transit, first responder, and military applications such as commercial buses, trains, emergency vehicles, and school buses, has partnered with MicroSonic Solutions to provide new antimicrobial sterilizing technologies that enhance the cleanliness of vehicle interiors. These new MicroSonic Solutions products include both highly effective antimicrobial treatments and innovative spray applicators that make sanitizing vehicle interiors simple and safe.

"The concept of safety and survivability has expanded in the past year," says Joseph Mirabile, United Safety's President and CEO. "Now a vehicle's microscopic hygiene, perhaps something that was once taken for granted, is an area of concern for all commuters, first responders, students, and their parents. With MicroSonic Solutions' antimicrobial sanitizing technology, we can address a high visibility health risk and help our clients and their customers get back to life confidently."

MicroSonic Solutions offers a unique combination of proprietary spray technology and highly effective sanitizing chemistries. The NovaRover system operates effortlessly with the touch of a button to sanitize interior spaces quickly. The NovaRover features a patented omni-directional spray nozzle that sprays antimicrobial chemistry throughout the area to protect every exposed surface. The NovaSentry is a hand-held spraying device that is perfect for treating smaller interior spaces. Both systems are easy to operate and are designed to reduce human error during application.

MicroSonic's sanitizing chemistries are durable, non-toxic, non-leeching, and proven effective against a full range of harmful microbes, bacteria, and fungi. MicroSonic's sanitizing chemistries work on both porous and non-porous surfaces, and are designed to inhibit the colonization and growth of microbes for extended periods of time. One treatment of MicroSonic's surface sanitizer can last for up to thirty days.

"We are very proud that our NovaRover and NovaSentry technologies will be offered by an organization who shares our commitment to interior environmental security," says Nick Federico, President MicroSonic Solutions. "United Safety is focused on elevating safety and survivability and our sanitizing technologies will be instrumental in protecting people from invisible hazards that threaten their health and hinder their ability to get back to normal."

MicroSonic Solutions products are made in the USA.

Media Contacts:

MicroSonic Solutions-- Nick Federico, [email protected].

United Safety—Marisa Rosenthal, [email protected]

About MicroSonic Solutions

MicroSonic Solutions offers comprehensive, proprietary antimicrobial solutions that are effective, fast, and fit into every cleaning protocol. We provide innovative spray technologies and antimicrobial chemistries to protect our customers from microbial threats. MicroSonic Solutions technology is used by United Airlines and other major corporations concerned about safe interior environments. MicroSonic Solutions is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL. Learn more at www.microsonicsolutions.com.

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Our newest product innovations, Active Air Purification and AEGIS® Microbial Surface Treatment help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces. www.UnitedSafetyCorporation.com

SOURCE United Safety & Survivability Corporation

Related Links

https://unitedsafetycorporation.com

