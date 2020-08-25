United Safety Introduces New Product to Deliver Active Air Purification Technology to Mass Transit

Joe Mirabile, President & CEO of United Safety stated, "When COVID hit, we saw a massive impact on our public transportation sector. We felt the need to focus our engineering on how we could help people safely return to their daily lives using public transportation." Mirabile continues, "we needed to deliver an innovate product that increases the safety factor by decreasing the chance of transmission for all parties involved – the public as well as the hero operators and front line employees that work in these vehicles every day."

One of the first transit authorities to adopt this innovation is Green Bay Metro. "We are very excited to have this new technology installed on all of our city buses," said Patty Kiewiz, Green Bay Metro Transit Director. "It is Green Bay Metro's top priority to provide a safe environment for our riders and employees. Transportation remains a critical infrastructure to this country and as we navigate these unprecedented times it is crucial that everyone utilizing our buses feel comfortable and safe while they continue to do what they need to do, such as going to school, work, and medical appointments."

"Active air purification with RGF technology creates a dynamic antimicrobial environment inside the bus improving the safety for passengers and operators all day – every day," stated Ray Melleady, Executive Vice President of Seating and Technology at United Safety. "Congratulations to Green Bay Metro for investing in preventive air treatment technology that has been used in hotels, hospitals and clean laboratories for decades."

Mirabile concluded, "Our mission at United Safety is to deliver innovative and reliable solutions to protect the lives of the public. We will continue to push the envelope by developing products that answer this call and help the world through this unprecedented time and new reality."

To learn more about the technology, visit https://unitedsafetycorporation.com/safety-and-survivability-systems/uv-phi/.

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation

United Safety and Survivability Corporation, formerly known as USSC Group, is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. We provide PPE safety systems to doctors, nurses, and front-line responders.

Media contact: Stephanie Williams Ford

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 610.994.5432

SOURCE United Safety & Survivability Corporation

