United Sound and PepWear Bring Music Back to the Classroom

"I'm unbelievably thrilled about this partnership because I know that PepWear will be able to scale the effort to get them to many people quickly. Music is a critical component of our lives and finding ways to do it together safely is so important," she added.

The national effort to "slow the spread", including social distancing and wearing cloth masks, has presented unique challenges for playing many musical instruments. The restrictions and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 brought traditional music education under increased pressure to reduce aerosol production, even while playing a musical instrument.

"Over the years PepWear has developed a supply chain to custom-manufacture our own line of apparel, bags, hats and other items. In addition, we have longstanding relationships with most of the state and national music education and performance organizations.

"We've been huge fans of the work that Julie and the United Sound team do for a long time, so when we learned about their patent-pending inventions, and how they can benefit our friends and partners, we were really excited to jump on board," said Craig Johnson, CEO of PepWear.

Exclusive access to these patent-pending products will be available soon at shop.unitedsound.org. Up to 25% of sales proceeds will go directly to benefit United Sound.

About United Sound

United Sound has developed a program to incorporate students with disabilities into music that is proven to work for both students and educators. Since our founding in 2014, 2,097 students with special needs have been welcomed into band and orchestra programs around the country, 6,209 student mentors have volunteered 186,270 service hours, and over six hundred teachers have embraced these new students into their ensembles and hearts. With a 96% school retention rate, we know that "it works" for both students and educators. For more information, please visit unitedsound.org/shop.

About PepWear

Since 1987, PepWear has been commemorating youth achievements, offering merchandise for sale at competitive events. With deep roots in the scholastic arts, PepWear has long term relationships with the leading state and national organizations involved in marching band, color guard, and concert band and choir competitions. In recent years PepWear has launched its unique Event Merchandising Solution with athletic organizations, combining world-class pop-up stores, high-quality products, and the latest cloud-based technology, with impressive results. PepWear is an Official Sponsor of the NFHS.

