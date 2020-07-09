United Spinal Announces Two New Appointments To Its Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association announced today that it has appointed David M. Capozzi, former Executive Director of the U.S. Access Board and Jenny M. Lieberman, PhD, OTR/L, ATP, Department of Rehabilitation, The Mount Sinai Hospital to its board of directors.

"United Spinal is pleased to welcome David and Jenny, both highly experienced professionals within their respective fields. Accessibility and rehabilitation are two critical concerns for our members. Through our board appointments, United Spinal continues to demonstrate our commitment to improving the quality of life and independence of those we serve," said James Weisman, president and CEO of United Spinal Association.

David M. Capozzi, from Gaithersburg, MD, was the Executive Director of the U.S. Access Board, the only Federal agency whose primary mission is accessibility for people with disabilities. He recently retired in June.

Capozzi has over 35 years of experience directing programs focused on national accessibility policies in the Federal and non-profit sectors. He was a member of a nine-person legal team that helped craft sections of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities.

While at the Access Board, Capozzi managed complex rulemakings, regulatory assessments, contracts, grants, and cooperative agreements. He was also responsible for the Access Board's Architectural Barriers Act enforcement program.

Capozzi holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from the University of Buffalo and a Law Degree from the University at Buffalo School of Law.

Jenny Lieberman, who currently leads the wheelchair seating clinic at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, NY, has been a practicing occupational therapist since 1996.

Lieberman began her career at RUSK Rehabilitation Center at New York University where she worked on the rehabilitation unit, assisting in evaluating patients for their wheelchair seating and mobility needs. In 1998, she joined Bellevue Hospital in New York, NY and played an integral role in developing their wheelchair seating and outpatient brain injury programs.

Lieberman also has over 20 years of experience advocating for people with spinal cord injury and greater access to complex rehabilitation technology or products designed to meet the medical, physical, and functional needs of people with disabilities.

Lieberman holds a Doctoral Degree in Research in Occupational Therapy, from New York University; New York, NY and a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy from Sargent College of Allied Health Professions, Boston University; Boston, MA.

United Spinal's Board of Directors manages, supervises, and controls the business, property and affairs of the organization, except as otherwise expressly provided by law, the Articles of Incorporation of the Corporation, or bylaws.

The full list of board members and officers is available on the United Spinal website at www.unitedspinal.org.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D). Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

