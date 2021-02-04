United Spinal Association Celebrates Its 75th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association has reached a historic milestone as it celebrates 75 years of providing people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D) valuable programs and services that maximize independence and quality of life.

"As we reflect on United Spinal's impact to advance disability rights throughout its history, we look forward to future progress in building an inclusive world that offers people with SCI/D new opportunities to become leaders, advocates, and innovators," said Vincenzo Piscopo, United Spinal's president & CEO.

United Spinal's year-long 75th Anniversary campaign will highlight compelling stories of members, advocates, and disability trailblazers that have supported the organization's vision of building an inclusive world that welcomes wheelchair users and all people with disabilities.

United Spinal will also celebrate and spotlight the work of its expansive national network of chapters and peer support groups, which provide the foundation for its members to succeed in all facets of society.

The year will culminate with a 75th Anniversary Virtual Celebration showcasing the strong partnerships with corporations, disability leaders, and elected officials, that continue to make a positive impact on United Spinal's community.

United Spinal was founded in 1946 by a determined group of paralyzed WWII veterans in New York City who advocated for greater civil rights and independence for themselves and their fellow veterans. Rejecting the poor treatment they received at their local VA hospital, they decided to form a support group. From these modest beginnings, United Spinal was born.

Since then, the organization's core belief has remained unchanged. Despite living with SCI/D, a full, productive, and rewarding life is within the reach of anyone with the strength to believe it and the courage to make it happen.

From improving VA benefits for disabled veterans; drafting portions of the Americans with Disabilities Act; to ensuring New York City buses and subway stations are accessible, United Spinal has played a pivotal role in creating positive change in society.

For more information on United Spinal's 75th Anniversary, visit https://unitedspinal.org/75th-anniversary/.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D). Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

