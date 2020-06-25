United Spinal to Host Free Webinar on the 30th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Its Future in the Age of COVID-19

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Spinal Association will host a free webinar to highlight the 30 years of progress since the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and how advocacy will continue to play a role in strengthening disability rights as we navigate new challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15th from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM EDT.

Guests will include ADA sponsor and former Sen. Tom Harkin of Iowa; U.S. Access Board's Executive Director David Capozzi; and United Spinal's President and CEO James Weisman as well as advocates from across the country. Both Capozzi and Weisman have been longtime advocates for the ADA.

"Bringing together our members, grassroots advocates, and leaders within the disability community for candid discussions enhances our ongoing advocacy and policy work to ensure people with disabilities have access to healthcare, communications, transportation, employment, community supports, and the built environment," said Alexandra Bennewith, MPA, Vice President, Government Relations at United Spinal.

"It provides us with a better understanding of the daily difficulties people are experiencing on the ground, as they cope with many uncertainties during these challenging times," she added.

The ADA, a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability, celebrates its 30th Anniversary on July 26th, 2020.

The law also requires covered employers to provide reasonable accommodations to employees with disabilities and imposes accessibility requirements on public accommodations.

"We're honored to have Tom Harkin, a loyal supporter of disability rights and a true champion for our community join the meeting to share his perspectives on the ADA and future progress," said Weisman.

This meeting is the third installment of United Spinal's 3-part Virtual Advocacy Series, which addresses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the independence and quality of life of people with disabilities.

In addition to the Americans with Disabilities Act, United Spinal's Virtual Advocacy Series covers a variety of issues impacting wheelchair users and the larger disability community, including access to:

telework/assistive technology

telehealth/rehabilitation

accessible and autonomous transportation in the age of COVID

caregiving

personal protective equipment

medications and supplies

home and community-based services

Alaska Airlines is a proud supporter of United Spinal's Virtual Advocacy Series. Each attendee of the July 15th meeting will be entered into a drawing for two round trip Alaska Airline tickets. The winner will be announced after the July 15th Virtual Advocacy Series meeting. Tickets are valid for one year.

To register for the upcoming webinar, access this link.

To access previous meetings, visit https://unitedspinal.org/virtual-advocacy-series/.

About United Spinal Association

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for all Americans with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D). Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 53,000 members across 50 chapters nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

