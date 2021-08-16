United States $10.4 Bn Self-Improvement Products & Services Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2003-2020 & 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Market for Self-Improvement Products & Services 2003-2025" report from Marketdata LLC has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The personal growth market, like many others, took a hit in 2020 due to the pandemic and recession. However, some market segments prospered as Americans read more books, listened to audiobooks and bought tons of exercise equipment/weight loss services. Competitors hosting live events, coaching and seminars scrambled to pivot to virtual delivery.

This report is the most comprehensive business analysis that exists of the self-improvement market worldwide, since 1994. The study examines the $10.4 billion market for "self-improvement" or "personal growth" programs and products that seek to improve us physically, mentally, financially or spiritually.

The study analyzes market segments/industry structure, the market's $ size/growth (2003-2025 forecast), latest trends, latest survey findings of trade associations (ICF Coaching, Audio Publishers, National Speakers Assn.), the shift to Internet delivery of content, customer demographics, in-depth profiles of 40 top motivational speakers (Tony Robbins, Deepak Chopra, Phil McGraw, Dr. Laura, Brian Tracy, Suze Orman, Tom Hopkins, Robert Kiyosaki, many others), top 100 infomercials list, and more.

Analysis of the market for:

Books;

Audiobooks;

Infomercials;

Motivational speakers;

Public seminars;

Workshops;

Holistic institutes;

Personal coaching;

Weight loss programs;

Apps;

Internet courses;

Training organizations and more.

Nature of the business, $ value/growth and outlooks for each market segment.

Major topic categories covered:

weight loss/exercise;

business/sales skills;

business opportunities/investing;

improving relationships;

and general motivational.

Includes the effects of the pandemic on all market segments in 2020, with 2021 forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction: Study Scope & Methodology

Explanation of where the information came from: "primary" & "secondary" sources: methodology, definition of the self-improvement market, scope of the research

Executive Overview of Major Findings

Highlights of ALL chapters - Discussion of market nature & definition, characteristics, major developments of past two years, avg. customer profile, why demand exists for programs, customer demographic profile

Findings of interviews with market insiders: technology trends, marketing methods

Changing of the guard: older gurus retiring and dying, who will replace them?

How the market pivoted to virtual delivery of services in 2020

The explosion of SI content via Internet entrepreneurs - discussion

Market Size & Growth, Segments: Table/Discussion of total market size, growth rates, outlook (2003-2020, 2021 & 2025 forecasts), estd. $ size of major segments by Distribution Channel:

Infomercials



Motivational speakers



Seminars



Holistic institutes



Self-improvement books



Audiobooks



Personal coaching



Weight loss programs

Market Segment Outlooks & Effects of The Pandemic: discussion of mkt size/growth and characteristics/trends for:

Infomercials (retail sales by topic)



Motivational speakers mkt.



Personal coaching market



Holistic institutes & training organizations mkt.



Self-improvement books mkt.



Audiobooks mkt.



Public seminars



Weight loss programs

Status report of the U.S. Weight Loss Industry ($ size 2002-2020, performance of commercial vs. medical diet programs 2019-2021 (trends, dieter demographics/number, mkt. nature, major mkt. trends/developments, etc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2ialw



Source: Marketdata LLC

