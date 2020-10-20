United States $10.63 Million Cast LDPE (Low density Polyethylene) Disposable Gloves Market to 2025: Outbreak of COVID-19 to have a Positive Impact on the Market

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Cast LDPE Disposable Gloves Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Cast LDPE Disposable Gloves Market size is forecast to reach $10.63m by 2025 from $7.52m in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



Low density Polyethylene gloves are made up of polymers that are flexible materials, and less rigid. Cast LDPE gloves are durable and are majorly used in foodservice and food processing industries. LDPE Disposable Gloves are sterile, non-reactive and non-reusable gloves employed by chefs, healthcare professionals.



It is a personal protective equipment in the healthcare sector used to protect the wearer and the patient from the spread of infection or illness during medical procedures and examinations. They are of low cost, hygienic and ensure safety as they are durable. The demand for LDPE disposable gloves is set to rise owing to their characteristics helping in the food industry, medical and healthcare, pharmaceutical, automotive finishing, chemical, oil and gas industries.



Key Takeaways

The growing prevalence of viral transmission and global pandemic COVID-19 among individuals and the growing health awareness among masses is likely to aid in the market growth of Cast LDPE Disposable Gloves Market in U.S. Region.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the U.S. Cast LDPE Disposable Gloves Market report.

Stringent government regulations and the banning of polymer products is set to create hurdles for the cast LDPE disposable gloves market in U.S. Region.

By Size - Segment Analysis



The Medium segment held the largest share in the U.S. Cast LDPE Disposable Gloves Market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The growth in this segment can be attributed to growing usage of gloves among individuals owing to safety concerns. According to the hand circumference, medium LDPE disposable gloves hand measurements ranges from 6.6" to 7.5" in case of female whereas 7.6" to 8.5" in case of male. It is estimated that large size segment is set to be the fastest growing segment and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2020-2025.



By Application - Segment Analysis



Food & Beverage segment of U.S. Cast LDPE Disposable Gloves Market in 2019. Food and Beverage segment is estimated to reach revenue of $6.72m by 2025 from $4.62m in 2019 and is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The Food and Beverage Industry in U.S. are using disposable gloves on regular basis which are an essential tool for preventing the spread of germs and keep consumables from becoming contaminated.



As per World Health Organization the number of patients suffering from food borne disease is 420,000 in U.S. in 2019 and is estimated to be rising every year which have resulted in decreasing confidence of consumers towards ready to eat food and beverage products, which in turn is set to increase the need for disposable gloves in food and beverage industry. According to Food and Drug Administration, it is estimated that about 30 million disposable gloves are used in the U.S. Food and Beverage sector as disposable gloves is one of the best options for providing safety to food and beverage sector.



Drivers



Cost-Effectiveness of Product:



The adoption of disposable gloves has increased over the years owing to the rise in safety concerns and hygiene owing towards its low cost and affordability rate of product used in pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, chemicals industry and others require protective gloves to guard their hands from hazardous chemicals, cuts and abrasions and contamination of different kinds.



LDPE Disposable Gloves are used for hygiene purpose and has a loose fit design for easy on and off applications, and is especially useful in food service lines, deli counters, and other high-volume applications. Low cost LDPE are made of polymers which is synthesized from ethylene and thermoplastic that is formed into various shapes as it cools from a liquid state to a solid state. The extensive use of Cast LDPE disposable gloves is driving the market's growth.



Growing Prevalence of Viral Transmission and Global Pandemic COVID-19:



The outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) has resulted in high fatality rate and lockdowns in major economies and populated countries has put a pressure on the governments and state funds for investing in more hygienic healthcare facilities, which also included LDPE disposable medical gloves which are required during treatment of COVID-19.



The use of LDPE Disposable Gloves for the disease treatment and prevention in individual for transmittable diseases like infections or illness in the medical field has increased in the past few years. Growing prevalence of viral infections among major nations of the world and rising health awareness has resulted in a rise in demand for disposable medical gloves in the healthcare sector. Increasing communicable viral diseases and large investments of various companies for the gloves market have helped in significant growth of US Cast LDPE Disposable Medical Gloves Market.



Challenges



Stringent Government Regulations and the Banning of Polymer Products



The FDA in U.S. has pressurized manufacturers to submit data regarding the long term health impact of inorganic substances in LDPE disposable gloves particularly hormonal effects and contributors to anti-biotic resistant bacteria, to ascertain the safety of these LDPE disposable gloves products. These regulations are to ensure the safety of consumers by regulating the hygiene quality product by the manufacturers.



The LDPE disposable gloves are made up of polymer or commonly known as plastics which are polluting the land and water immensely. Plastic components are a threat to the life of animals living on earth as well as in water. Disposable gloves lead to increase in the use of plastic materials. Chemicals released by waste plastic products enter the soil and make it infertile hampering the market's growth.



U.S. Cast LDPE Disposable Gloves Industry Outlook



Acquisition, Partnership and Product Launch are key strategies adopted by players in the U.S. Cast LDPE Disposable Gloves Market. In 2019, Cast LDPE Disposable Gloves Market share was consolidated by the top ten players present in the market. U.S. Cast LDPE Disposable



Gloves top 10 companies are

Top Glove

Handgards Inc.

Daxwell LLC

Elara Brands

Tronex International LLC

Ammex

Medgluv Inc.

Amercareroyal

The Safety Zone LLC

Omni International Corporation

Acquisitions/Product Launches

In October 2018 , Top Glove collaborated with Leave a Nest Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, to improve process efficiency and product innovation of disposable gloves.

, Top Glove collaborated with Leave a Nest Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, to improve process efficiency and product innovation of disposable gloves. In April 2018 , AmerCareRoyal, LLC announced the acquisition of PrimeWare by PrimeLink Solutions, Inc. The acquisition would provide AmerCareRoyal with an immediate boost in their eco-friendly product offering for the foodservice industry. AmerCare's product portfolio which included Cast LDPE gloves, got a boost in manufacturing quantity and quality from widening of resources from the acquisition.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gb9vzx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

