United States $125+ Billion Communication Equipment Market Analysis 2015-2018 & Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Communication Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mobile, Fixed-line), Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. communication equipment market size is expected to reach USD 125.10 billion by 2025

The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.7 % during the forecast period. Rising number of mobile internet users would be the key factor driving the industry growth. Emergence of 5G and 4G/LTE networks have increased the adoption of internet-enabled communication devices, thereby fostering the market growth.

The 4G technology has provided wide coverage and high speed to mobile users that also supports HD streaming. Moreover, it has been observed that the consumers are prefer the latest smartphones and other communication equipment, which is also likely to drive the market. Moreover, popular Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) trend at workplaces has also increased the demand for wireless equipment.

Major companies such as IBM Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., and Oracle Corp. have discontinued the traditional approach of providing smartphones and laptops to employees. Instead, they are inculcating the BYOD concept allowing the employees to access their smartphones and laptops to the workplace. Continuous improvements in technologies and wireless standards that address new applications, usage scenarios, and deployment costs are expected to fuel the adoption of wireless equipment.

On the other hand, the market is witnessing a decline in the fixed-line segment owing to less voice traffic. Increased adoption of mobile phones has further led to the decline in sales of fixed-line devices. Additionally, availability of alternative means of communication, such as Instant Messaging (IM) apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp, is also contributing to the sluggish growth of this segment.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

The mobile segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as a result of increasing number of smartphone users in the country

Growing need for efficient and faster communication networks has encouraged customers to switch to wireless equipment. Thus, the fixed-line segment may witness a decline over the forecast period

The key players in the industry include Apple, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, LG Electronics, Inc., and Lenovo Group Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 U.S. Communication Equipment - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2015 - 2025



Chapter 3 U.S. Communication Equipment Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 U.S. Communication Equipment - Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3 U.S. Communication Equipment - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 U.S. Communication Equipment- Market dynamics

3.4.1 Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Growth in the communication sector

3.4.1.2 High smartphone penetration

3.4.1.3 Rising number of internet users

3.4.2 Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1 Growing network security concerns

3.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6 U.S. Communication Equipment - Key Company Analysis, 2016

3.7 U.S. Communication Equipment - Porter's five forces analysis

3.8 U.S. Communication Equipment - PEST Analysis



Chapter 4 U.S. Communication Equipment Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 U.S. Communication Equipment Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.1.1 Mobile

4.1.2 Fixed-line



Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape



Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Panasonic Corporation

Xiaomi

AT&T Inc.

Google Inc.

Sony Corporation

OnePlus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4tgbw/united_states?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

