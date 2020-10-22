United States $13.2 Billion Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Markets, 2027: All Key Sector Growing by at Least 50% Due to COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Hand Protection, Respiratory Protection), by End Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. healthcare personal protective equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2020 to 2027.



The aging population is expected to augment the demand for healthcare services, which, in turn, is expected to boost the medical-grade PPE demand over the coming years.



PPE is used by medical practitioners to protect their skin and exposed mucous membranes from exposure to contaminated blood or other potentially infectious bodily fluids/materials. An increasing number of hospital-induced infections, coupled with rising educational campaigns organized by the OSHA on occupational exposures, is expected to drive demand.



Healthcare spending in the U.S. has been increasing considerably since the past few years. Demand for healthcare services and products has led to increased use of healthcare personal protective equipment. In addition, the growing geriatric population in the country is anticipated to boost healthcare spending over the forecast period.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 60% of the U.S. adult population has chronic conditions and over 40% of the adult population has two or more chronic conditions. This has led to hospitals hiring more staff, opening new sites, and extending working hours, which has resulted in creating opportunities for PPE manufacturers.



U.S. Healthcare Personal Protective Equipment Market Report Highlights

Based on product, protective clothing is anticipated to witness significant growth over the coming years owing to the rising prevalence of the novel coronavirus, coupled with skyrocketing prices of isolation gowns because of the ban on imports and unavailability of raw materials.

The respiratory protection segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 62.0% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rising demand for N95 and surgical masks, along with the introduction of Defence Production Act by the U.S. government.

The hand protection segment held the largest share of 63.1% in 2019 due to the rise in the number of hospital admissions, coupled with the rising prevalence of skin allergies by latex gloves.

By end-use, the hospital segment held the largest share of 54.0% in 2019 owing to increase in healthcare spending and cosmetic surgeries in the country.

Key players in the market are focusing on upscaling their manufacturing capacities, acquisitions/partnerships, and product innovation in order to gain a competitive advantage and develop a strong foothold in the industry space.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 U.S. Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1 Growing preference for e-commerce

3.3.2 List of Key End Users

3.4 Technology Overview

3.5 Regulatory Framework

3.5.1 U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Regulations

3.5.1.1 Surgical Masks (Face Masks)

3.5.1.2 N95 Respirators

3.5.1.3 Medical Gloves

3.5.1.4 Medical Gowns

3.5.1.5 21 CFR 878.4040

3.5.1.6 21 CFR 878.4460

3.5.1.7 21 CFR 880.6250

3.5.2 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) Regulations

3.5.2.1 42 CFR Part 84 Respiratory Protective Devices

3.5.3 ASTM INTERNATIONAL STandARDS

3.5.3.1 ASTM F2407-06(2013) E1: STandARD Specification for Surgical Gowns Intended for Use in Healthcare Facilities

3.5.3.2 ASTM D5250-19: Standard Specification for Poly (vinyl chloride) Gloves for Medical Application

3.5.4 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) STandARDS

3.5.4.1 ISO 10282:2014: Single-use sterile rubber surgical gloves-Specification

3.5.4.2 ISO 11193-1:2008: Single-use medical examination gloves-Part 1: Specification for gloves made from rubber latex or rubber solution

3.5.4.3 ISO 11193-2:2006: Single-use medical examination gloves-Part 2: Specification for gloves made from poly (vinyl chloride)

3.5.5 Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) STandARDS

3.5.5.1 ANSI/AAMI PB70:2012

3.6 Market Dynamics

3.6.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1 Rising healthcare expenditures & employment rates

3.6.1.2 Rising awareness pertaining to healthcare-associated infections

3.6.1.3 Rising technological advancements and digitalization to connect PPE suppliers to end-users

3.6.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1 Demand supply gap due to COVID-19 pandemic

3.6.3 Industry Challenges

3.6.3.1 Raw material shortages

3.7 Business Environment Analysis: U.S. Healthcare PPE Market

3.7.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's Analysis

3.7.1.1 Supplier power

3.7.1.2 Threat of new entrants

3.7.1.3 Competitive rivalry

3.7.1.4 Threat of substitutes

3.7.1.5 Buyer power

3.7.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.7.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances



Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 General Overview

4.1.1 Cases and deaths, by state

4.1.2 Cases and deaths among healthcare personnel

4.1.3 Testing Data in the U.S.

4.2 New Regulations/ Relaxations/ Policy Changes

4.2.1 Products used in the COVID-19 market study (Section 301 Tariff and Exclusion Information)

4.3 Import/Export Scenario

4.4 Dependence of the U.S. Economy on Manufacturing and Supply Chains based in China

4.5 Major Deals/Strategic Alliances/Product Innovations/Market Entrants



Chapter 5 Forecast Factors Analysis

5.1 Coronavirus Death Statistics, Ease in Lockdowns Over Coming Months

5.1.1 State Social Distancing Actions (as of June 18, 2020)

5.1.1.1 Adults at Higher Risk of Serious Illness if Infected with COVID-19 (Requires Hospitalization)

5.1.1.2 Reports of Long-Term Care Facility Cases and Deaths Related to COVID-19 (as of June 18, 2020)

5.2 Rising Demand for PPE in the U.S.

5.3 Increase in Keyword Search

5.4 Supply Chain Implications

5.5 PPE Products Price Hikes

5.6 Increase in Healthcare Employment Rates

5.7 Verbatims



Chapter 6 U.S. Healthcare PPE: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 U.S. Healthcare PPE Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

6.2 Protective Clothing

6.3 Respiratory Protection

6.4 Face Protection

6.5 Eye Protection

6.6 Hand Protection

6.7 Others



Chapter 7 U.S. Healthcare PPE Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 U.S. Healthcare PPE Market: End-use Movement Analysis, 2019 & 2027

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Home Healthcare

7.4 Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

7.5 Others



Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Key Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

8.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

8.3 Vendor Landscape

8.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2 Key Customers

8.4 Public Companies

8.4.1 Company market position analysis

8.4.2 Company Market Share/Ranking Analysis

8.4.3 SWOT

8.5 Private Companies

8.5.1 List of companies and their geographical presence



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Company Overview

9.2 Financial Performance

9.3 Product benchmarking

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell Ltd.

Medisca Inc.

O&M Halyard, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehhjb0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

