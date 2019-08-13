United States $16 Billion Proton Therapy Markets to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Proton Therapy Market, Patient Numbers by 14 Types of Cancer, Reimbursement Policy, Patients Treated at Proton Therapy Centers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The potential of United States Proton Therapy Market is expected to be more than USD 16 Billion by the end of year 2025. But the actual market is merely 10% of the potential market due to demand-supply mismatch.

United States is the hub of proton therapy industry where various advanced and children specialist centers and preferential facilities are available for the child. In United States, currently 31 proton therapy centers are operational, and many centers are in the constructional phase and planning phase.



Proton therapy centers are growing at a rapid pace in United States as its cancer incidences are raising and there are more patients eligible for treatment than actually resources available for them. Proton therapy is one of the advanced techniques of radiotherapy which produces optimal amount of radiation or pinpoint radiation to kill tumor and mitigate radiation exposure to healthy tissues or cells.



Proton therapy is a non-invasive procedure that is used for the treatment of multiple cancers like CNS Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Breast Cancer and Lung Cancer etc. People across the world are looking for the non-invasive procedure because of its effectiveness and painless outcome. The clinical benefit of using proton therapy is its minimal side effects because proton therapy affects less radiation to healthy tissues or cells.



Besides, proton therapy can be an effective treatment for recurrent tumors. Proton therapy is one of the effective treatments for pediatric patients rather than conventional radiotherapy and surgery that include various risks and complications. Additionally, children body is prone to the re-occurrence of cancer and proton therapy plays an essential role by preventing from re-occurrence. The survival rate of proton therapy is nearly 90 percent which is far better than the traditional technique to treat cancer.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market (Actual & Potential) - United States Proton Therapy Market (2009 - 2025)

4.1 Actual Proton Therapy Market

4.2 Potential Proton Therapy Market



5. Number of Patients - United States Proton Therapy (2009 - 2025)

5.1 Actual Numbers

5.2 Potential Numbers



6. Cancer Types - Patients Number in United States Proton Therapy (2009 - 2025)

6.1 Central Nervous System Tumors

6.2 Intraocular Melanomas Cancer

6.3 Pituitary Neoplasms Cancer

6.4 Base of Skull / Axial Skeleton Cancer

6.5 Head and Neck Cancer

6.6 Lung Cancer

6.7 Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Cancer

6.8 Pediatric Cancer Cases (Up to Age 18)

6.9 Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer

6.10 Urinary Tract Cancer

6.11 By Female Pelvic Organs Cancer

6.12 Prostate Cancer

6.13 Breast Cancer

6.14 Other Cancer



7. Cancer Types - United States Proton Therapy Market (2009 - 2025)

7.1 Central Nervous System Tumors

7.2 Intraocular Melanomas Cancer

7.3 Pituitary Neoplasms Cancer

7.4 Base of Skull / Axial Skeleton Cancer

7.5 Head and Neck Cancer

7.6 Lung Cancer

7.7 Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Cancer

7.8 Pediatric Cancer (Up to Age 18)

7.9 Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer

7.10 Urinary Tract Cancer

7.11 Female Pelvic Organs Cancer

7.12 Prostate Cancer

7.13 Breast Cancer

7.14 Other Cancer



8. United States - List of Proton Therapy Centers

8.1 Operating Proton Therapy Centers

8.2 Under-Construction Therapy Centers

8.3 Planning Proton Therapy Centers



9. By Centers - Number of Proton Therapy Patients Treated

9.1 Loma Linda (LLUMC) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)

9.2 UCSF - CNL Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2015)

9.3 Boston (NPTC) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)

9.4 Bloomington (MPRI, 2) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2014)

9.5 Houston (MD Anderson) Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)

9.6 UFPTI Jacksonville Proton Therapy Center (2008 - 2016)

9.7 Oklahoma City (ProCure PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2009 - 2017)

9.8 CDH Warrenville Proton Therapy Center (2010 - 2016)

9.9 Philadelphia (Upenn) Proton Therapy Center (2011 - 2016)

9.10 Hampton (HUPTI) Proton Therapy Center (2012 - 2016)

9.11 New Jersey (ProCure PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2012 - 2016)

9.12 Seattle (SCCA ProCure PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2013 - 2016)

9.13 St. Louis (S. Lee King PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2013 - 2016)

9.14 Provision Center for Proton Therapy, Knoxville, TN (2014 - 2016)

9.15 San Diego (Scripps PTC) (2014 - 2017)

9.16 Shreveport (Willis Knighton) Proton Therapy Center (2014 - 2017)

9.17 Jacksonville (Ackerman CC) Proton Therapy Center (2015 - 2016)

9.18 Rochester (Mayo PBTC) Proton Therapy Center (2015 - 2016)

9.19 Brunswick (Laurie PC) Proton Therapy Center (2015)

9.20 Irving (Texas Center for PT) Proton Therapy Center (2015 - 2017)

9.21 Memphis (St. Jude PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2015 - 2017)

9.22 Phoenix (Mayo PBTC) Proton Therapy Center (2016)

9.23 Baltimore (Maryland PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2016)

9.24 Cincinnati (Children's PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2016)

9.25 Orlando (Orlando Health PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2016)

9.26 Cleveland (UH Sideman PTC) Proton Therapy Center (2016)



10. Proton Therapy - Reimbursement Policies

10.1 Proton Therapy Reimbursement Policies for Patients

10.2 Proton Therapy Reimbursement for Institutions, Stakeholders and Manufacturers



11. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

11.1 Proton Accelerator

11.1.1 Synchrotrons (example: LLUMC at Loma Linda)

11.1.2 Cyclotrons (example: MGH Boston)

11.1.3 Synchrocyclotrons (examples: Orsay, Uppsala)

11.1.4 Linacs (Rome)

11.1.5 H-minus Synchrotrons

11.1.6 Separated Sector Cyclotrons

11.1.7 Super-conducting Cyclotrons

11.1.8 Fast Cycling Synchrotron

11.2 Beam Transport System

11.3 Beam Delivery System

11.3.1 The Passive Scattering Technique

11.3.2 Beam Scanning

11.4 Nozzle

11.4.1 Single Scattering

11.4.2 Double Scattering

11.4.3 Uniform Scanning Nozzle

11.4.4 Pencil Scanning Nozzle

11.5 Treatment Planning System

11.6 Image Viewers

11.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)

11.8 Human Resource



12. Company Analysis (2014 - 2025)

12.1 IBA Proton Therapy

12.1.1 Sales Analysis

12.2 Varian Medical Systems

10.2.2 Sales Analysis

12.3 Elekta

12.3.1 Sales Analysis



13. Driving Factors

13.1 Technology Advancement

13.1.1 Next-Generation Proton Technique

13.2 Growing Incidence of Cancer Patients in United States



14. Challenges

14.1 Requires Huge Investment

14.2 Operations Challenges



