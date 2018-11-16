United States $3.5 Billion Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market to 2025 Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Gerresheimer, Schott and DWK Life Sciences

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (2 ml, 5 ml, 10 ml, 20 ml), By End Use (Clinical Labs, Componding Pharmacies), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. depyrogenated sterile empty vials market size is likely to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in pharmaceutical packaging process, growing funding by government organizations, and flourishing biologics market in the U.S. are some of the key trends escalating market growth. Stringent regulations laid by the government for parenteral are also poised to augment the market.

Rising number of clinical labs in the country is resulting in an increased number of medical and diagnostic tests. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for depyrogenated sterile empty vials. Increasing number of compounding laboratories and research institutes in the U.S. is boosting the demand for these vials in the market. Moreover, continual growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is further projected to drive the market.

Increasing number of collaborations in order to achieve innovative packaging technology is also providing an upthrust to the market. Rising incidence of infectious & non-infectious diseases and growing number of clinical studies are translating into a greater demand for these vials. Besides this, the government is backing the promotion of pharmaceutical, medical, and biotechnological researches, which is anticipated to work in favor of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

More than 20 ml depyrogenated sterile empty vials emerged as the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2017 owing to rising incidence of infectious & non-infectious diseases and increasing investments in the biopharmaceutical sector

Others, which include pharmaceutical manufacturers and academic & research institutes, formed the most prominent end-use segment in 2017. The growth of the segment can be attributed to expanding base of medical & biotech research institutes and upswing in pharmaceutical manufacturing

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Gerresheimer AG; SCHOTT AG ; and DWK Life Sciences are the major players operating in the market. This market is considerably fragmented and market entry barrier is high.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 U.S. Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Technological advancements

3.2.2 Growth in pharmaceutical sector

3.2.3 Growing compounding pharmacies and clinical laboratories in the U.S.

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 Growing demand for other parenteral packaging alternatives

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 End Use Product Adoption/ Product Penetration Analysis

3.6 Pricing Analysis by Brand

3.7 U.S. Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market - SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.8 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 U.S. Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 U.S. Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2017 & 2025

4.2 2mL Vials

4.3 5mL Vials

4.4 10mL Vials

4.5 20 ml Vials

4.6 More than 20 ml Vials



Chapter 5 U.S. Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market: End use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 U.S. Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market: End use Movement Analysis, 2017 & 2025

5.2 Clinical Laboratories

5.3 Compounding Pharmacies

5.4 Other End uses



Chapter 6 Company Profiles



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VWR International, LLC

Stevanato Group

SiO2 Medical Products, Inc.

DWK Life Sciences

Merck KGaA

Gerresheimer AG

Corning, Inc.

SCHOTT Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vmwclz/united_states_3?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

