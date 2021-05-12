United States $31.4 Billion Medical Coding Markets, 2021-2028 - Rapid Adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

DUBLIN, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Medical Coding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Classification System (ICD, CPT, HCPCS), by Component (In-house, Outsourced) and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. medical coding market size is expected to reach USD 31.4 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Frequent revisions in the medical codes is one of the major parameter driving the market growth. Moreover, new codes were developed for coding and billing of the COVID-19 disease. For instance, new ICD codes were launched by the World Health Organization, such as U07.1, B34.2, and B97.29. Moreover, CPT published new codes for COVID-19 testing. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) also developed new codes for lab testing. This, in turn, is estimated to drive market growth over the coming years.



There is a significant rise in healthcare costs. According to the Society of Actuaries, cumulative change in healthcare spending per person was 18.4% between 2014 and 2018 but the cumulative change in utilization was only 3.1% during the same period in the U.S. The cumulative growth in average price was 15.0% between 2014 and 2018.

Healthcare organizations face tremendous pressure to reduce healthcare costs without compromising healthcare efficiency. Medical coding aids in reducing these costs while offering the right treatments. This, in turn, is estimated to support the market growth.



U.S. Medical Coding Market Report Highlights

The rapid adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) is contributing to the market growth

For instance, according to the office of the national coordinator for health information technology, the percentage of EHRs in office-based physicians was 20.8% in 2004, which increased to 85.9% in 2017

The ICD classification system segment led the market in 2020 with a revenue share of over 69%; however, the CPT segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The outsourced component segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The segment growth can be attributed to the popular trend of outsourcing these services due to the advantages, such as reduced turnaround time & operational costs, and enhanced accuracy

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 U.S. Medical Coding Market Outlook

2.2 U.S. Medical Coding Market Segment Outlook

2.3 U.S. Medical Coding Market Competitive Insight

2.4 U.S. Medical Coding Snapshot



Chapter 3 U.S. Medical Coding Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent market outlook

3.1.2 Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3 Industry Challenges

3.4 U.S. Medical Coding Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.5 COVID - 19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 U.S. Medical Coding Market: Classification System Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions & Scope

4.2 U.S. Medical Coding Market: Classification System Market Share Analysis, 2020 and 2028

4.3 ICD

4.4 HCPCS

4.5 CPT



Chapter 5 U.S. Medical Coding Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definitions & Scope

5.2 U.S. Medical Coding Market: Component Market Share Analysis

5.3 In-House

5.4 Outsourced



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company overview

6.2 Financial performance

6.3 Product benchmarking

6.4 Strategic initiatives

