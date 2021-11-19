United States $314.22 Million Driving Simulator Market by Vehicle Type, Simulator Type, Application and State - Forecast to 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Driving Simulator Market Research Report by Vehicle Type, Simulator Type, Application, and State - United States Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Driving Simulator Market size was estimated at USD 268.77 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 314.22 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.06% reaching USD 591.98 million by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Driving Simulator Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section delivers valuable thoughts at the different stages while keeping up-to-date with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the United States Driving Simulator Market, including

3D Mapping Solutions GmbH

AB Dynamics Ltd

Ansible Motion

Aplusb Software

Autosim AS

BMW

CAE Value

Cassidian

CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd

Corys

Cruden B.V

Dallara

DriveSim

ECA Group

Ergoneers GmbH

Ford

General Motors

IPG Automotive

Mechanical Simulation Corporation

Moog

NVIDIA

Rexroth

SHRail

Tecknotrove Simulator System Pvt. Ltd

Transurb

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the United States Driving Simulator Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the United States Driving Simulator Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the United States Driving Simulator Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the United States Driving Simulator Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the United States Driving Simulator Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the United States Driving Simulator Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the United States Driving Simulator Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.3. Restraints

5.4. Opportunities

5.5. Challenges



6. Driving Simulator Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Car Simualtor

6.3. Truck & Bus Driving Simulator



7. Driving Simulator Market, by Simulator Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Advanced Driving Simulator

7.3. Driving Training Simulator

7.3.1. Compact Simulator

7.3.2. Full-Scale Simulator



8. Driving Simulator Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Research

8.3. Testing

8.4. Training



9. California Driving Simulator Market



10. Florida Driving Simulator Market



11. Illinois Driving Simulator Market



12. New York Driving Simulator Market



13. Ohio Driving Simulator Market



14. Pennsylvania Driving Simulator Market



15. Texas Driving Simulator Market



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.1.1. Quadrants

16.1.2. Business Strategy

16.1.3. Product Satisfaction

16.2. Market Ranking Analysis

16.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

16.4. Competitive Scenario

16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

16.4.4. Investment & Funding

16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



17. Company Usability Profiles

See full list above



18. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/omjxm7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

