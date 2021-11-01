United States 3D Display Market Report 2021: Growing Advancement in AR and VR / Holographic 3D Display Systems / Growing Demand for 3D Displays in Medical Applications - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US 3D Display Market: Size, Trend & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the US 3D display market by value, by product, by technology, by application, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the US 3D display market.

The massive increase in the number of confirmed cases and escalating reported mortality in the US has had an impact on both manufacturing and sales of 3D display materials. The adoption of 3D displays has been hampered by industrial and business closures across the United States.

Because the North American region is home to many manufacturing and technological enterprises, the impact of a coronavirus outbreak has expected to be severe until mid-2021. With the start of the COVID-19 vaccination, the region expects market recovery and economic progress.

The US 3D display market has increased during the years 2019-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The US 3D display market is expected to increase due to the rising number of 3D cinemas, increasing penetration of smart TVs and digital video games users, growing disposable personal income, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the high cost of the 3D display, inconvenience and health issues, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US 3D display market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The US 3D display market is dominated by many players. The manufacturers of 3D display produce different types of products to cater to the needs of various sectors. The key players of the 3D display market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Group Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Panasonic Corp. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 3D Display: An Overview

2.2 3D Display Segmentation

3. Market Analysis

3.1 The US 3D Display Market Analysis

3.1.1 The US 3D Display Market by Value

3.1.2 The US 3D Display Market by Type (Auto-stereoscopic 3D Display and Stereoscopic 3D Display)

3.1.3 The US 3D Display Market by Technology (Digital Light Processing, Light Emitting Diode, and Organic Light Emitting Diode)

3.1.4 The US 3D Display Market by Application (Advertising, Medical, Retail, Military and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Other Applications)

3.2 The US 3D Display Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 The US Auto-Stereoscopic Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Stereoscopic Market by Value

3.3 The US 3D Display Market: Technology Analysis

3.3.1 The US Digital Light Processing 3D Display Market by Value

3.3.2 The US Light Emitting diode Market by Value

3.3.3 The US Organic Light Emitting diode 3D Display Market by Value

3.4 The US 3D Display Market: Application Analysis

3.4.1 The US 3D Display Advertising Market by Value

3.4.2 The US 3D Display Medical Market by Value

3.4.3 The US 3D Display Retail Market by Value

3.4.4 The US 3D Display Military and Defense Market by Value

3.4.5 The US 3D Display Consumer Electronics Market by Value

3.4.6 The US 3D Display Automotive Market by Value

3.4.7 The US 3D Display Other Applications Market by Value

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.2 Impact of COVID on Automotive Industry

4.3 Impact of COVID on Consumer Electronics Industry

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Number of 3D Cinema Screens

5.1.2 Increasing Penetration of Smart TVs

5.1.3 Increasing Digital Video Games User Penetration Rate

5.1.4 Growing Disposable Personal Income

5.1.5 Rising Spending On Digital Home Entertainment

5.1.6 Increasing Application of 3D Technologies

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Cost of 3D Display

5.2.2 Inconvenience and Health Issues

5.2.3 Less Added Value

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Advancement in AR and VR

5.3.2 Holographic 3D Display Systems

5.3.3 Growing Demand for 3D Displays in Medical Applications

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US 3D Display Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 The US 3D Display Market Players: R&D Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1yl90

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

