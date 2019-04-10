United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Database 2019 with References to 5G Sites Within the City of Los Angeles, CA for the Verizon Wireless Network
The "United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Los Angeles, CA - Database" report from EJL Wireless Research
The dataset references 5G sites within the City of Los Angeles, CA for the Verizon Wireless network. The entire network database is included in this product.
The report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Los Angeles, CA.
The report focuses on the following issues:
- Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
- Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
- Analyze the type of poles used
- Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
- Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
- Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells
Features
- Verizon 5G Home Service
- 5G Site Maps for Districts 1 and 14
- Deployment Analysis of Districts 1 and 14
- Case Study 1: Large Scale Multi-tenant apartment complexe
- Case Study 2: LoS Inter-site Distance
The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:
- 5G Radio Node Site Number
- 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
- 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
- 5G Radio Node US Zip Code
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions
CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES
U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmwave 5G networks
Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul
CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G HOME SERVICE
Phase 1 with 5GVTF
5G Home Service
CHAPTER 3: CITY OF LOS ANGELES 5G NETWORK
P3 Partnership between Verizon Wireless and City of Los Angeles
Example of Collocated 4G/5G Light Pole Small Cell Site
Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS
District 1 Analysis
District 14 Analysis
CHAPTER 4 CASE STUDY 1
CHAPTER 5 CASE STUDY 2
D14 Site DLA 237
D14 Site DLA 234-4
Companies Mentioned
- Ericsson
- Samsung
- Verizon
