United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Database 2019 with References to 5G Sites Within the City of Los Angeles, CA for the Verizon Wireless Network

DUBLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States 5G Fixed Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Los Angeles, CA - Database" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dataset references 5G sites within the City of Los Angeles, CA for the Verizon Wireless network. The entire network database is included in this product.

The report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Los Angeles, CA.

The report focuses on the following issues:

Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site

Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed

Analyze the type of poles used

Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site

Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service

Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells

Features

Verizon 5G Home Service

5G Site Maps for Districts 1 and 14

Deployment Analysis of Districts 1 and 14

Case Study 1: Large Scale Multi-tenant apartment complexe

Case Study 2: LoS Inter-site Distance

The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:

5G Radio Node Site Number

5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate

5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate

5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street

5G Radio Node US Zip Code

Key Topics Covered:



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions

CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES

U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies

Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmwave 5G networks

Fiber for Fronthaul C-RAN or for Backhaul

CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G HOME SERVICE

Phase 1 with 5GVTF

5G Home Service

CHAPTER 3: CITY OF LOS ANGELES 5G NETWORK

P3 Partnership between Verizon Wireless and City of Los Angeles

Example of Collocated 4G/5G Light Pole Small Cell Site

Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS

District 1 Analysis

District 14 Analysis

CHAPTER 4 CASE STUDY 1

CHAPTER 5 CASE STUDY 2

D14 Site DLA 237

D14 Site DLA 234-4



Companies Mentioned



Ericsson

Samsung

Verizon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/izlz0u



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

