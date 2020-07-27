United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study 2020: Verizon Wireless and the City of Providence, RI
The "United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Providence, RI" report from EJL Wireless Research
This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Providence, RI. The report focuses on the following issues:
- Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
- Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
- Analyze the type of poles used
- Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
- Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
- Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells
Report Features
- 5G Site Maps
- Deployment Analysis of 5G Sites
- Case Study 1: 5G Site with Wireless Facilities Pole Type
- Case Study 2: 5G Site with Wooden Utility Pole Type
Companies Mentioned
- Ericsson
- Samsung
- Spectrum Holdings
- Verizon
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions
CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES
- U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
- Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmWave 5G networks
- New Potential 5G NR Mid-Band Spectrum
CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE
- 5G eMBB Services Launched
CHAPTER 3: CITY OF PROVIDENCE 5G MOBILE NETWORK
- Example of Colocated 4G/5G Small Cell Site
- Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS
- Upper South Providence
- Lower South Providence
- Elmwood
- Mount Hope
- College Hill
- Smith Hill
- Elmhurst
CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 1
CHAPTER 5: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 2
TABLES
Table 1: Example 5G Site Dataset
Table 2: U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Spectrum Holdings
Table 3: Verizon 5G Mobile Network Vendors-Phase 2
EXHIBITS
Exhibit 1: 5G Radio Node Site
Exhibit 2: Direction of Azimuth Coverage for 5G Radio Node, Radio 1
Exhibit 3: Direction of Azimuth Coverage for 5G Radio Node, Radio 2
Exhibit 4: Street Light Pole Site Example
Exhibit 5: Traffic Signal Light Pole Site Example
Exhibit 6: Wooden Utility Pole Site Example
Exhibit 7: Wireless Facilities Pole Site Example
Exhibit 8: Verizon Wireless Coverage Map for Providence
Exhibit 9: Providence City Neighborhood Districts
Exhibit 10: Providence Verizon 5G Mobile Sites by Neighborhoods (Units)
Exhibit 11: Providence Verizon 5G Mobile Radios by Neighborhoods (Units)
Exhibit 12: Providence Verizon 5G Mobile Sites by Radio Count (Units)
Exhibit 13: Providence Verizon 5G Mobile Sites by Site Type (Units)
Exhibit 14: Providence Verizon 5G Mobile Sites by Host Type (Units)
Exhibit 15: Providence Verizon 5G Mobile Sites by Vendor Type (Units)
Exhibit 16: Example of Colocated 4G/5G Small Cell Site in Providence
Exhibit 17: 4G Quasi Omni Antenna
Exhibit 18: Ericsson AIR5121 ARS Cable Diagram
Exhibit 19: Samsung AT1K01-A00 ARS Cable Diagram
Exhibit 20: City of Providence Upper South Providence Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations
Exhibit 21: Upper South Providence 4G Small Cell #1
Exhibit 22: Upper South Providence 4G Small Cell #2
Exhibit 23: Upper South Providence 4G Small Cell #3
Exhibit 24: City of Providence Lower South Providence Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations
Exhibit 25: City of Providence Elmwood Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations
Exhibit 26: City of Providence Mount Hope Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations
Exhibit 27: City of Providence College Hill Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations
Exhibit 28: City of Providence Smith Hill Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations
Exhibit 29: City of Providence Elmhurst Neighborhood Verizon 5G Mobile Site Locations
Exhibit 30: COLH4 5G Radio Site Example
Exhibit 31: COLH4 Site Coverage Area and Radio Azimuths
Exhibit 32: View from Site COLH4 for Radio Sector
Exhibit 33: View from Site COLH4 for Radio Sector
Exhibit 34: View from Site COLH4 for Radio Sector
Exhibit 35: Site COLH4 Radio Clearance from Power Line
Exhibit 36: Site COLH4 in August 2019
Exhibit 37: MTHP4 5G Radio Site Example
Exhibit 38: MTHP4 Site Coverage Area and Radio Azimuths
Exhibit 39: View from Site MTHP4 for Radio Sector
Exhibit 40: View from Site MTHP4 for Radio Sector
Exhibit 41: View from Site MTHP4 for Radio Sector
