United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study 2020: Verizon Wireless and the City of Providence, RI

This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Providence, RI. The report focuses on the following issues:

Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site

Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed

Analyze the type of poles used

Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site

Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service

Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells

Report Features

5G Site Maps

Deployment Analysis of 5G Sites

Case Study 1: 5G Site with Wireless Facilities Pole Type

Case Study 2: 5G Site with Wooden Utility Pole Type

Companies Mentioned



Ericsson

Samsung

Spectrum Holdings

Verizon

Key Topics Covered



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions

CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES

U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies

Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmWave 5G networks

New Potential 5G NR Mid-Band Spectrum

CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE

5G eMBB Services Launched

CHAPTER 3: CITY OF PROVIDENCE 5G MOBILE NETWORK

Example of Colocated 4G/5G Small Cell Site

Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS

Upper South Providence

Lower South Providence

Elmwood

Mount Hope

College Hill

Smith Hill

Elmhurst

CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 1

CHAPTER 5: 5G SITE CASE STUDY 2



