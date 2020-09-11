United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas 2020: 5G Site with Wireless Facilities Pole Type & 5G Site with Wooden Utility Pole Type

News provided by

Research and Markets

Sep 11, 2020, 11:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States 5G Mobile Wireless Access Case Study Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX - Database (Non Stand Alone)" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an analysis of the outdoor 5G mobile wireless access (MWA) network for Verizon Wireless and the City of Dallas, TX.

The report focuses on the following issues:

  • Survey the geo location of each 5G radio site
  • Determine the total number of sites and 5G radios deployed
  • Analyze the type of poles used
  • Analyze the type of 5G radios used and how many per site
  • Analyze the types of buildings targeted for service
  • Better understand the issues of collocation with existing 4G LTE small cells

Features

  • 5G Site Maps
  • Deployment Analysis of 5G Sites
  • Case Study 1: 5G Site with Wireless Facilities Pole Type
  • Case Study 2: 5G Site with Wooden Utility Pole Type

The dataset product provides the following data points for the 5G network:

  • 5G Radio Node Site Number
  • 5G Radio Node Latitude Coordinate
  • 5G Radio Node Longitude Coordinate
  • 5G Radio Node Street Address/Nearest Cross Street
  • 5G Radio Node US Zip Code

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Summary

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

  • Outdoor Small Cell Site Definitions

CHAPTER 1: 5G IN THE UNITED STATES

  • U.S. Mobile Operator 5G Strategies
  • Small Cells Critical for microwave/mmWave 5G networks
  • New Potential 5G NR Mid-Band Spectrum

CHAPTER 2: VERIZON WIRELESS 5G MOBILE SERVICE

  • 5G eMBB Services Launched

CHAPTER 3: CITY OF DALLAS 5G MOBILE NETWORK

  • Example of Colocated 4G/5G Light Pole Small Cell Site
  • Fiber Optic Requirements for ARS
  • UT Southwestern Medical Center
  • Uptown
  • Oak Lawn
  • Old East Dallas
  • Dallas Downtown Historic District

CHAPTER 4: 5G SITE CASE STUDY

Companies Mentioned

  • Nokia
  • Verizon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/281uv7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Market for Wearable Electronics to 2027 - Featuring BeBop...

Worldwide Diameter Signaling Industry to 2025 - Featuring Huawei, ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics