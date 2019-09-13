United States $6.47 Bn Clinical Decision Support Systems Markets, 2019-2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Overall, the US CDS market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% and revenues will top $6.47 billion in the US by 2024

Yet this projection could be conservative when rapid evolutions in medical technology and healthcare regulation are taken into account. In particular, changes in HHS regulations involving interoperability are likely to drive the demand for CDS capabilities, as the regulatory regime becomes much more complex. Additionally, as the Internet of Things (IoT) enables a vast new pool of medical telemetry, CDS will be the key to integrating those new data sources into the clinical workflow.

Clinical Decision Support (CDS) systems are poised to become the user interface of choice for clinical interaction with health IT, ultimately supplanting the EHR system as the primary health IT point of interface for clinicians. This is due to the fact that CDS began as a way to deliver medical content and patient information to the caregiver. Unlike EHR systems that are primarily a way for physicians to document treatment protocols, CDS applications were designed to provide support for physicians during the course of their patient interactions.



As a result, CDS systems, from the start, were designed with human factors in mind: how do physicians work, how do they interact with patients, and how do they use the information to deliver that treatment? CDS systems, therefore, are much more user-friendly and, because they must interface not only with EHR systems but all manner of health IT systems, they are the logical choice to access most health IT systems. This research service explores the dynamics of CDS systems, the market for them, and the primary domains in which they are likely to prove useful.



This study focuses on the US clinical decision support system market. It covers the primary areas of CDS systems subdivided into the primary areas in which CDS systems are currently being applied: clinical knowledge and medical evidence, healthcare analytics, workflow solutions, EHRs, medical devices, data support, clinical surveillance, and CDS platforms. These areas are combined for market growth predictions into evidence, CDS analytics, workflow, and point of care solutions. Each is projected to grow through the analysis horizon, with especially robust growth in the point of care area.



This research services will be insightful for those looking to understand this rapidly evolving market and the key participants that are driving it.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions

2. CDSS Market Background

Why Clinical Decision Support?

Calculation of Clinical Workflow Efficiency - Process Throughput

Calculation of Clinical Workflow Efficiency - Process Efficiency

Impact of Clinical Decision Support Impact on the Efficiency and Efficacy of the Clinical Workflow

Impact of CDSS

Integrating Qualitative and Quantitative Considerations

CDSS Market Segments

Clinical Knowledge and Medical Evidence

Healthcare Analytics

CDS Workflow Solutions

EHRs

Medical Devices

CDSS Data Support

Clinical Surveillance

CDSS Platforms

3. CDSS Market Structure

Market Structure Reflects the Technical and Logical Attributes of CDSS

Technical Components of CDSS - Electronic Health Record

Technical Components of CDSS - Data Repository

Technical Components of CDSS - Computerized Physician Order Entry System

Technical Components of CDSS - Rules and Inference Engines

Common CDSS Formats

Logical Attributes - CDSS Data Interoperability Challenges

CDSS as a Part of a Clinical Workflow Continuum

4. Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

Market Drivers

Market Drivers - Managing Costs

Market Drivers - Managing Complexity

Market Drivers - Value-based Medicine

Market Drivers - Altering Patient Behavior

Market Drivers - Data From Monitors and Other Devices

Market Restraints

Market Restraints - Limited Interoperability and Data Security

Market Restraints - Cost of Implementation

Market Restraints - Physician Resistance

Market Restraints - Balancing Sensitivity and Specificity

Market Restraints - Maintaining Currency

Market Restraints - Measuring the Impact of CDSS

5. CDSS Forecasts and Trends

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

CDSS Market Segmentation

CDSS Market - Revenue Forecast

CDSS Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion

CDS Evidence Segment - Revenue Forecast

CDS Evidence Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

CDS Analytics Segment - Revenue Forecast

CDS Analytics Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

CDSS Workflow Segment - Revenue Forecast

CDSS Workflow Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Medical Point-of-care Solution Segment - Revenue Forecast

Medical Point-of-care Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

6. Competitive Dynamics

CDSS Market - US Technology Trends and Roadmap, 2018

Competitive Market Structure

Segmenting the CDSS Market - Representative Companies

Top Competitors - Comparative Assessment

New Entrants - Comparative Assessment

7. Notable CDSS Market Developments

Recent Notable Deals

Likely Market Directions - The Analyst Perspective

CDSS Market - Conclusions

8. Growth Opportunities and Future Predictions

Five Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategy

Levers for Growth

Growth Opportunity 1 - Create Fully Interoperable EHRs

Growth Opportunity 2 - Extend CDS to Population Health

Growth Opportunity 3 - Advance Clinical Surveillance

Growth Opportunity 4 - Eliminate Alert Fatigue

Growth Opportunity 5 - Include the Patient in CDSS

The CDSS Ecosystem - Multiple Technologies Add Value

Strategic Imperatives for CDSS

9. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

10. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

11. Appendix - Definitions and Terminology

CDSS - Various Definitions

Defining the Five Rights of CDSS

CDSS Fits With Population Health Management

CDSS Terminology Standards

CDSS Applications Standards

CDSS Standards for Executable Formats

CDSS Standards for Clinical Interoperability

12. Appendix - Key Stakeholders in CDSS

Overview of CDSS Stakeholders

Key Stakeholders in Clinical Decision Support - Physicians

Key Stakeholders in Clinical Decision Support - Other Clinicians and Patients

Key Stakeholders in Clinical Decision Support - Payers and ACOs

Key Stakeholders in Clinical Decision Support - Hospital Managers and Vendors

CDSS and Radiology - Special Issues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z1wwvm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

