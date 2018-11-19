United States $6.9 Bn Digital Signage Market to 2025 - Increasing Demand for 3D and Interactive Digital Signage

DUBLIN, Nov 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Digital Signage Market Analysis Report By Component, By Hardware Components, By Display Type, By Technology, By Size, By Software, By Application, By Location, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. digital signage market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.90 billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The demand for digital signage is expected to increase as advertisers, enterprises, and corporates are increasingly adopting digital signage to promote and distribute content. Advancements in the display technology are also likely to drive the market.

Growing adoption of digital signage is due to increasing demand for advertising content with enhanced quality and better sharpness. Rising demand for 4K embedded digital displays is addressing increase in need for enhanced sharp images. Digital signage above 52 inches are poised to gain popularity over the forecast period as advertisers are increasingly preferring outdoor advertising.

Besides, software providers are engaged in providing design solutions, that are compatible with multiple operating systems, to new entrants of the digital signage industry. Providers of design solutions are targeting new entrants of the digital signage market with solutions compatible with different operating systems. They are particularly offering cloud-based design solutions that can aid in managing advertising content being displayed on digital signage.

Operational cost of companies is reduced by cutting down the use of paper for advertisement and deviating from traditional marketing activities. In addition, combination of LED-backlit panels is resulting in substantial energy savings. Decrease in energy consumption owing to adoption of enhanced technologies, which includes LED, is attracting enterprises to elect for digital signage.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc.; Intel Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; BrightSign, LLC; Keywest Technology, Inc.; Planar System Inc.; Scala, Inc.; and Hughes Network Systems LLC.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The LCD segment, on the basis of display technology, commanded the leading share in the market in 2017 owing to lower manufacturing cost and benefits associated with the LCD technology

The retail industry was the most prominent application segment in the market in 2017. It is estimated to retain its position through 2025, as there is high competition in the industry, which augments the need for innovative advertising medium

Transparent LED screens, based on display type, are projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period as high level of transparency and resolution offered by them proves to be lucrative for advertisers

The hardware segment, which includes displays and media players, is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast horizon as users remain keen on adopting different types of displays.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation &Scope

3.2. U.S. Digital Signage Market Size and Growth Prospects

3.3. U.S. Digital Signage-Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Increasing demand for 3D and interactive digital signage

3.4.1.2. Need for changing the promotional gimmicks is driving the adoption of digital signage in the healthcare industry

3.4.1.3. Decreasing display panel costs

3.4.1.4. Increasing demand of enterprise for reaching targeted audience in a cost-effective manner is propelling adoption of digital signage

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.2.1. Lack of standardization

3.5. Penetration & growth prospect mapping

3.6. U.S. Digital Signage-Key Company Analysis, 2017

3.6.1. Key company analysis, 2017

3.7. U.S. Digital Signage Market-List of other companies in the U.S. digital signage industry

3.8. Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.9. U.S. Digital Signage-PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Digital Signage Market Component Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Digital Signage Market: Component Analysis

4.1.1. Hardware

4.1.2. Software

4.1.3. Services



Chapter 5. U.S. Digital Signage Market Hardware Components Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Digital Signage Market: Hardware Components Analysis

5.1.1. Displays

5.1.2. Media Players & Extenders

5.1.3. Others (Mounting Devices & Components)



Chapter 6. U.S. Digital Signage Market Display Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. U.S. Digital Signage Market: Display Type Analysis

6.1.1. Video Walls

6.1.2. Video screens

6.1.3. Transparent LED screens

6.1.4. Digital posters

6.1.5. Kiosks

6.1.6. Others



Chapter 7. U.S. Digital Signage Market Display Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. U.S. Digital Signage Market: Display Technology Analysis

7.1.1. LCD

7.1.2. LED

7.1.3. Projection



Chapter 8. U.S. Digital Signage Market Display Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. U.S. Digital Signage Market: Display Size Analysis

8.1.1. Below 32 Inches

8.1.2. 32 to 52 Inches

8.1.3. More than 52 Inches



Chapter 9. U.S. Digital Signage Market Software Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. U.S. Digital Signage Market: Software Analysis

9.1.1. Display Software

9.1.2. Audience Analytics & Engagement Software



Chapter 10. U.S. Digital Signage Market Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. U.S. Digital Signage Market: Application Analysis

10.1.1. Retail

10.1.2. Hospitality

10.1.3. Entertainment

10.1.4. Stadiums & Playgrounds

10.1.5. Corporate

10.1.6. Banking

10.1.7. Healthcare

10.1.8. Education

10.1.9. Transportation



Chapter 11. U.S. Digital Signage Market Location Estimates & Trend Analysis

11.1. U.S. Digital Signage Market: Location Analysis

11.1.1. In-store

11.1.2. Out-store



Chapter 12. U.S. Digital Signage Market Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape



Planar Systems Inc.

Exceptional 3D, Inc.

Christie Digital Systems USA , Inc.

, Inc. Broadsign International, LLC

Fabcon Inc.

BrightSign, LLC

KeyWest Technology, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Scala, Inc.

Morrow Technologies Corporation

OptConnect, LLC

Meridian Kiosks LLC

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Visix, Inc.

ZERO-IN

Mvix( USA ), Inc.

), Inc. DSA Phototech LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qjwlsq/united_states_6?w=5





