United States Acne and Rosacea Industry Insights 2020-2024 - Leading Players are Allergan, Bausch Health Companies, Leo Pharma, Sol Gel Technologies, Foamix Pharmaceuticals and Galderma

The US acne market is expected to reach US$4.49 billion in 2024, recording growth at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period spanning 2019-2024. The US rosacea market is expected to reach US$1.8 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.92% during the period spanning 2019-2024.

Growth in the acne and rosacea market has accrued due to the rising youth population, the increasing purchasing power of consumers and escalating healthcare expenditure. The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like growing awareness about acne & rosacea and their treatments and the increasing importance of personal appearance. The US acne & rosacea market would face challenges regarding entry of generic drugs and side effects of therapies.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the US acne & rosacea market.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Allergan, Bausch Health Companies, Leo Pharma, Sol Gel Technologies, Foamix Pharmaceuticals & Galderma) are also presented in detail.

Market Segmentation and Insights



The US acne market by drug type can be segmented as follows: topical drugs and oral antibiotics. In 2019, the higher share of the market was held by topical drugs, followed by oral antibiotics.

The US acne topical drugs by brand can be segmented into the following: Epiduo Franchise, Aczone Franchise, Retin-A-Franchise, Onextin/Acanya and Veltin. In 2019, the dominant share was held by Epiduo Franchise, followed by Aczone Franchise.

The US acne oral antibiotics by brand can be segmented as follows: Solodyn, Acticlate, Doryx Franchise and Targadox. The highest share of the market was held by Solodyn, followed by Acticlate and Doryx Franchise.

The US acne addressable population by severity can be segmented as follows: moderate patients, mild patients and severe patients. The largest share of the market was held by moderate patients.

The US rosacea market by drug type can be segmented as follows: topical drugs and oral antibiotics. The dominant share of the market was held by topical drugs segment in 2019.

The US rosacea drug revenue by brand can be segmented into the following: Metrogel, Oracea, Soolantra, Finacea, Vasoconstrictors and Minocycline. In 2019, the dominant share of the revenue was generated by Metrogel, followed by Oracea.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Acne

1.1.1 Acne Overview

1.1.2 Causes & Symptoms of Acne

1.1.3 Classification of Severity

1.1.4 Treatment for Acne

1.1.5 Acne Treatment Continuum

1.1.6 Limitations of Acne Treatments

1.2 Rosacea

1.2.1 Rosacea Overview

1.2.2 Symptoms and Causes of Rosacea

1.2.3 Treatment for Rosacea

2. The US Acne Market

2.1 The US Acne Market Forecast by Value

2.2 The US Acne Market by Drug Type

2.3 The US Acne Topical Drugs by Brand

2.4 The US Acne Oral Antibiotics by Brand

2.5 The US Acne Market Forecast by Product

2.5.1 The US Minocycline Revenue Forecast

2.5.2 The US Retin-A Generics Revenue Forecast

2.5.3 The US Epiduo/Epiduo Forte Revenue Forecast

2.5.4 The US Aczone Revenue Forecast

2.5.5 The US Onexton Revenue Forecast

2.5.6 The US Solodyne Revenue Forecast

2.5.7 The US Oracea Revenue Forecast

2.5.8 The US Ziana Revenue Forecast

2.6 The US Acne Prevalence Forecast

2.7 The US Acne Addressable Population

2.7.1 The US Acne Addressable Population Forecast

2.7.2 The US Acne Addressable Population by Severity

2.7.3 The US Moderate Acne Population Forecast

2.7.4 The US Mild Acne Population Forecast

2.7.5 The US Severe Acne Population Forecast

2.8 The US Acne Topical Treatment Population

2.8.1 The US Acne Topical Treatment Population Forecast

2.8.2 The US Acne Topical Treatment Population by Severity

2.8.3 The US Acne Topical Treatment Moderate Population Forecast

2.8.4 The US Acne Topical Treatment Moderate Population Forecast

2.8.5 The US Severe Acne Topical Treatment Population Forecast

2.9 FMX101

2.9.1 The US FMX-101 Drug Market Share Forecast

2.9.2 The US FMX-101 Drug Cost Forecast

2.9.3 The US FMX-101 Drug Revenue Forecast

2.10 TWIN

2.10.1 The US TWIN Drug Patient Population Forecast

2.10.2 The US TWIN Drug Market Share Forecast

2.10.3 The US TWIN Drug Cost Forecast

2.10.4 The US TWIN Drug Revenue Forecast

2.11 SIRS-T

2.11.1 The US SIRS-T Drug Patient Population Forecast

2.11.2 The US SIRS-T Drug Market Share Forecast

2.11.3 The US SIRS-T Drug Cost Forecast

2.11.4 The US SIRS-T Drug Revenue Forecast

3. The US Rosacea Market

3.1 The US Rosacea Market Forecast by Value

3.2 The US Rosacea Total Cases Forecast

3.3 The US Rosacea Market by Drug Type

3.3.1 The US Rosacea Market Revenue and Prescription by Brand

3.4 The US Rosacea Prevalence Forecast

3.5 The US Rosacea Addressable Population

3.5.1 The US Rosacea Addressable Population Forecast

3.5.2 The US Rosacea Addressable Population by Severity

3.5.3 The US Mild Rosacea Population Forecast

3.5.4 The US Moderate Rosacea Population Forecast

3.5.5 The US Severe Rosacea Population Forecast

3.6 The US Rosacea Topical Treatment Population

3.6.1 The US Rosacea Topical Treatment Population Forecast

3.6.2 The US Rosacea Topical Treatment Population by Severity

3.6.3 The US Moderate Rosacea Topical Treatment Population Forecast

3.6.4 The US Mild Rosacea Topical Treatment Population Forecast

3.6.5 The US Severe Rosacea Topical Treatment Population Forecast

3.7 FMX103

3.7.1 The US FMX-103 Drug Market Share Forecast

3.7.2 The US FMX-103 Drug Revenue Forecast

3.8 VERED

3.8.1 The US VERED Drug Patient Population Forecast

3.8.2 The US VERED Drug Market Share Forecast

3.8.3 The US VERED Drug Cost Forecast

3.8.4 The US VERED Drug Revenue Forecast

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Youth Population

4.1.2 Rising Purchasing Power

4.1.3 Escalating Healthcare Expenditure

4.1.4 Vast Market Opportunity

4.1.5 Sedentary Lifestyle and Unhealthy Eating Habits

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Growing Awareness

4.2.2 Increasing Medical Tourism

4.2.3 Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

4.2.4 Importance of Personal Appearance

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Entry of Generic Drugs

4.3.2 Side Effects of Acne and Rosacea Therapies

4.3.3 Tough Regulations

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

5.1.3 Research & Development Comparison - Key Players

5.1.4 Global Acne Market- Drug Comparison by Company

5.1.5 Global Late Stage Acne Market- Drug Comparison by Company

5.1.6 Global Mid Stage Acne Market- Drug Comparison by Company

5.1.7 Global Rosacea Market- Drug Comparison by Company

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

6.3 Allergan PLC

6.4 Sol Gel Technologies Ltd.

6.5 Galderma

6.6 Leo Pharma

