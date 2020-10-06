United States Alfalfa Hay Market 2020-2025 with Al Dahra ACX Global, Alfalfa Monegros, Border Valley, Bailey Farms, and Anderson Hay & Grain Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 T/PRNewswire/ -- he "United States Alfalfa Hay Market - Growth and Trends, Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US alfalfa hay market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period (2020-2025).



Increasing Export Opportunities



Some of the alfalfa hay producing states in the United States, as of 2017, were California, Idaho, Montana, and Minnesota. These states account for nearly 27% of the alfalfa hay production in the country. China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are the top export destinations of the United States, and China is expected to remain as the key market for the US alfalfa hay exports in the near future. Furthermore, almost half of the country's exports of alfalfa hay is to China.



The domestic production of alfalfa hay in Saudi Arabia declined. As the country needs to satisfy the demand for alfalfa hay from the dairy market, it mainly relies on imports. Furthermore, it is expected to remain as one of the key buyers from the US alfalfa hay market.



Increasing Demand for Dairy and Meat Products



The US livestock sector is projected to increase production over the next decade, an expansion that reflects several factors. The United States and Spain are major exporters of alfalfa hay livestock, globally. The use of alfalfa hay is considered essential, particularly for poultry feed, followed by animal feed, due to its crude protein content. Dependence on alfalfa hay for animal feed may continue to drive the alfalfa hay market, globally, over the forecast period.



Annual growth of meat production and milk production in developing countries is expected to drive the market's growth. Alfalfa, which is a good source of nutrition, is the main feed for cattle and poultry. The dairy sector is essentially boosting the demand for alfalfa hay in China.



Competitive Landscape



The alfalfa hay market is fragmented. In the United States, alfalfa hay supply is concentrated in California, Idaho, Montana, and Minnesota and consumption is concentrated in China, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.



Some of the key players in the market are Al Dahra ACX Global Inc., Alfalfa Monegros SL, Border Valley, Bailey Farms, and Anderson Hay & Grain Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product type

5.1.1 Bales

5.1.2 Pellets

5.1.3 Cubes

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Meat/Dairy Animal Feed

5.2.2 Poultry Feed

5.2.3 Horse feed

5.2.4 Other Applications



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Al Dahra ACX Global Inc.

6.3.2 Alfalfa Monegros SL

6.3.3 Border Valley

6.3.4 Bailey Farms

6.3.5 Anderson Hay & Grain Inc.

6.3.6 Cubeit Hay Company

6.3.7 Aldahra Glenvar Hay

6.3.8 Green Prairie International

6.3.9 Hay USA Inc.

6.3.10 Haykingdom Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



