United States and Canada Snow Blower Market 2021-2026: Rising Focus On Promotional Strategies, Rising Driveway Infrastructure, Rising Technological Advancements & Importance Of Safety Regulations

The U.S and Canada snow blower market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during 2021-2026.



The U.S. and Canada snow blower market is expected to witness increased demand from several regions in North America on account of the high seasonal snowfall. These machines are likely to witness high demand for domestic usage to clear driveways, backyards, and porches.

The increased consumer confidence and the rise in disposable incomes have increased snow blowers' utilization for domestic application. A compact design and simplicity of technology have led to higher usage, which, in turn, has propelled the demand for snow blowers in recent years.

The snow removal business's emergence with a dedicated fleet of snow blowers that clear mountain passes and saddles is further anticipated to affect the snow blower market in the US favorably. With the growth in the Do-It-Yourself attitude among consumers, snow removal equipment in the residential segment in North America is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period.

U.S. and Canada Snow Blower Market Segmentation



The U.S. and Canada snow blower market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, clearing width, stage, distribution, fuel type, end-user, geography. Walk-behind snow blowers hold a significant part of the largest U.S. and Canada snow blower market share with their growing demand in residential and commercial sectors. However, the number of players is restricted due to the high manufacturing cost. Spending on snow removal activities is expected to boost the market for walk-behind devices. Further, in North America, gardening is an ideal outdoor recreational activity that boosts the demand for walk-behind snow blowers.



Greater than 25 inches of snow blowers observe high adoption in those in the US and Canada, which experience heavy snowfall. Two-stage devices are preferred to handle more than 18 inches of snow with ease due to their sturdier and heavier design. North America is likely to observe a shipment of over 681 thousand units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 6%.



Gas snow blowers are expected to witness demand from the commercial segment. These tools prove convenient as they are powerful and can handle a heavier and larger amount of work. Professional service providers opt for commercial snow blowers, especially gas-powered ones, as they have powerful engines, which help remove snow from rugged terrains.



Gas-powered machines are likely to witness higher demand than electric and battery-powered counterparts as they are powerful to perform challenging jobs. These tools are likely to generate demand from commercial customers. Several gas-powered devices are capable of throwing snow nearly 33 feet away. However, the limitations with this equipment are the size and high maintenance costs.



The US constituted 84% revenue share of single-stage snow blowers in 2020. Single-stage devices are gas-powered and are efficient to clear snow up to 20 inches. These machines are self-propelled, lightweight, and convenient, increasing their application in the residential sector. However, electric single-stage machines are gaining popularity with the shift of consumer behavior toward automation. These products are efficient for small driveways, patios, and pathways.



Snow blowers are delivered via distribution channels such as manufacturers, dealers & distributors, retailers, and online. Companies manufacturing snow blowers emphasize having a strong distribution channel via partnerships with dealers. Manufacturers sell their products directly to retailers that further sell them to end-users, or manufacturers sell their products to end-users via online channels. Online distribution channels are expected to gain prominence and are increasingly used by both retailers and dealers. Factors such as ease of payment, varied modes, easy accessibility to the internet, and better delivery options are responsible for the growth of online channels.

Insights by Geography



The U.S snow blower market size is expected to reach over $722 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 6%.

Key players emphasize providing several types of battery-powered snow blowers that are powerful and offer efficient snow removal solutions. Cordless electric devices are witnessing high adoption in the US as they are battery-operated, lightweight, and can be used for varied applications. Light-duty electric ones are considered the most viable option among U.S. consumers in small suburban spaces.

The demand for two-stage electric blowers among professional users is expected to grow in the US during the forecast period. Similarly, customers in Canada opt for easy-to-operate machines and durability, powerful engines, and reliability to perform hard tasks. The demand for electric-powered tools is growing as they compete with conventional gasoline-based devices in performance and efficiency.



Insights by Vendors



Ariens Co., Husqvarna, STIGA, and The Toro Company account for a major share in the North American snow blower market. Market players emphasize adopting energy-efficient products, owing to the shift in preference for less carbon energy products.

Companies strive to offer differentiated channels for distribution and a better product mix, thereby catering to the changing needs and requirements of the target customer in the market.

On the other hand, customers focus on pricing, performance, efficiency, and productivity offered by vendors and make their purchase decisions accordingly. The increasing diversification among consumer purchases is expected to witness demand during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered



1. What is the market size of the U.S. and Canada snow blower market during the forecast period 2021-2026?

2. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the snow blower market?

3. What technological advancements and product innovations the snow blower market are witnessing?

4. Which segment is likely to account for the largest snow blower market share?

5. Who are the major players in the U.S. and Canada snow blower market?



Prominent Vendors



Ariens

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products Inc.

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors



Alamo Group

American Honda Motor

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Ego Power

GreenWorks

Lowe's Corporation (KOBALT)

Snow Joe

STIGA

Techtronic Industries Limited (TTI)

Vicon Heavy Industry

Walker Manufacturing

Wen Products

Yardmax Power Products

