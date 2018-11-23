United States Annual Open-Loop Prepaid Cards Market Report 2018: Growth Returned to the Money/Financial Services Segment After a Slow Down in 2016

DUBLIN, Nov 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Annual U.S. Open-Loop Prepaid Cards Market Forecasts, 2018-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report examines loads, growth potential, and market dynamics in the United States across all open-loop prepaid segments.

This report reviews and forecasts load dollar volume for open-loop segments. This forecast highlights the segments approaching market saturation as well as those that will continue to experience double-digit annual growth. As the report's author points out, the economy, politics, and consumer behavior will all influence which segments grow and which decline.

"Prepaid providers should be evaluating their businesses and looking for ways to move as many costs as possible to variable," the author of the report comments. Opportunities in the prepaid market shift with economic and regulatory changes causing segments to shift in volume from year to year. Because of these shifts, successful program managers will seek to achieve a variable cost structure to take advantage of the ups and the downs. They should also explore new technologies such as the Internet of Things, and new use cases such as corporate disbursements, small business GPR cards, or insurance and health care claims which may provide growth markets in the years to come.

Report Highlights

Growth returned to the Money/Financial Services segment after a slow down in 2016.

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) are up consecutive years with double-digit growth

The payroll segment is forecasted to have an 8% cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2021.

The Unemployment and TANF segments declined nearly double digits: -9% and-11% CAGRs, respectively.

Report Summary:



Predicting the future is always dicey. This research has attempted to balance all the forces that are affecting the prepaid market to produce a picture of the prepaid industry's future. This report provides a four-year forecast (to 2021) as well as a market estimate of the dollars loaded on open-loop prepaid debit card programs in the U.S. market in 2017. We do separate forecasts for the open-loop and the closed-loop prepaid markets because the audiences are different for the two categories of prepaid. Figure 1 presents the taxonomy of prepaid cards.



This forecast is derived from market knowledge gained through research done since 2004. However, even this archive of more than a decade of historical data provides little guidance on the future of markets that are growing rapidly and facing disruptive technology and services as well as historic new regulatory constraints. These factors, combined with dependence on funding sources tightly coupled to the economy and consumer sentiment, mean that the prepaid market is volatile and variable from one segment to another. Add a robust economy, a potentially rising interest rate environment, and new regulations to start April 1, 2019, and it is easy to see how segments may face dramatic shifts in 2018 and beyond.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Introduction Open-Loop Market Load Forecast



Cash Access Category

Open-Loop Travel Cards

Money / Financial Services Cards

Open-Loop Gift Cards

Remittance and P2P



Business Time and Expense Category

Open-Loop Events and Meetings

Open-Loop Employee and Partner Incentives

Open-Loop Consumer Incentives



Campus

Open-Loop Campus Segment



In-Store Gift Cards Category (Open-Loop)

In-Store Gift Cards



Government Category (Open-Loop)

Social Security

Open-Loop Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

State Unemployment



Insurance Category

Insurance Cards



Payroll and Benefits Category

Payroll Cards

Open-Loop Benefits Cards

FSA/HSA Cards



Conclusions

Companies Mentioned



Allstate

American Express

Devinir

Discover

Enservio

Farmers Insurance

Green Dot

H&R Block

InsurCard

Liberty Mutual

Mastercard

Nationwide

Netspend

PayPal

Safe Auto

State Farm

TSYS

Venmo

Visa

Walmart

Wirecard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m8c74l/united_states?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

