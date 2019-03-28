United States Anti-Reflux Devices Markets Report, 2019-2025 Featuring Torax Medical, EndoGastric Solutions, Mederi Therapeutics & Medigus

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Reflux Devices Market Report - United States - 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The value of the anti-reflux device market increased in 2018, and strong growth is expected to continue over the forecast period. Growth will be driven by consistent unit sales growth and ASP appreciation. Anti-reflux devices covered in this analysis use a variety of procedure techniques to treat GERD, including transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF), transesophageal radiofrequency and the LINX technique.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a condition where stomach acids, as well as other stomach contents, rise into the esophagus from the stomach. Some of the more commonly experienced symptoms of GERD are esophageal irritation, nausea, heartburn and regurgitation. If GERD is left untreated, it may lead to more serious conditions, such as Barrett's esophagus, ulcers, strictures, infections and even asthma.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review and Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring



2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.2 Disease Treatment & Diagnostics

2.2.1 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.2.2 Barrett's Esophagus

2.2.3 GI Cancer

2.2.4 GI bleeding

2.2.5 Bile Duct Diseases

2.2.6 Crohn's Disease

2.2.7 Peptic Ulcer Disease

2.2.8 Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction and Ogilvie Syndrome

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.1 GI Disorders

2.3.1.1 General Statistics of GI Disorders for Different Years for the United States

2.3.1.2 Abdominal Wall Hernia

2.3.1.3 Chronic Constipation

2.3.1.4 Diverticular Disease

2.3.1.5 Prescriptions

2.3.1.6 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.3.1.7 Gastrointestinal Infections

2.3.1.8 Hemorrhoids

2.3.1.9 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

2.3.1.10 Liver Disease

2.3.1.11 Pancreatitis

2.3.1.12 Peptic Ulcer Diseases

2.3.2 GI Cancers



3. ANti-Reflux Device Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Landscape

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.4.1 Market Drivers

3.4.2 Market Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Torax Medical

EndoGastric Solutions

Mederi Therapeutics

Medigus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nvw4bq/united_states?w=5





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

