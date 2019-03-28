United States Anti-Reflux Devices Markets Report, 2019-2025 Featuring Torax Medical, EndoGastric Solutions, Mederi Therapeutics & Medigus
Mar 28, 2019, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Reflux Devices Market Report - United States - 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The value of the anti-reflux device market increased in 2018, and strong growth is expected to continue over the forecast period. Growth will be driven by consistent unit sales growth and ASP appreciation. Anti-reflux devices covered in this analysis use a variety of procedure techniques to treat GERD, including transoral incisionless fundoplication (TIF), transesophageal radiofrequency and the LINX technique.
Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a condition where stomach acids, as well as other stomach contents, rise into the esophagus from the stomach. Some of the more commonly experienced symptoms of GERD are esophageal irritation, nausea, heartburn and regurgitation. If GERD is left untreated, it may lead to more serious conditions, such as Barrett's esophagus, ulcers, strictures, infections and even asthma.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview
Competitive Analysis
Market Trends
Market Developments
Procedure Numbers
Procedure Codes Investigated
Markets Included
Key Report Updates
Version History
Research Methodology
Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection
Step 2: Prepare Data Systems and Perform Secondary Research
Step 3: Preparation for Interviews & Questionnaire Design
Step 4: Performing Primary Research
Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates
Step 6: Market Forecast and Analysis
Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities
Step 8: Final Review and Market Release
Step 9: Customer Feedback and Market Monitoring
2. Disease Overview
2.1 Basic Anatomy
2.2 Disease Treatment & Diagnostics
2.2.1 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
2.2.2 Barrett's Esophagus
2.2.3 GI Cancer
2.2.4 GI bleeding
2.2.5 Bile Duct Diseases
2.2.6 Crohn's Disease
2.2.7 Peptic Ulcer Disease
2.2.8 Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction and Ogilvie Syndrome
2.3 Patient Demographics
2.3.1 GI Disorders
2.3.1.1 General Statistics of GI Disorders for Different Years for the United States
2.3.1.2 Abdominal Wall Hernia
2.3.1.3 Chronic Constipation
2.3.1.4 Diverticular Disease
2.3.1.5 Prescriptions
2.3.1.6 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease
2.3.1.7 Gastrointestinal Infections
2.3.1.8 Hemorrhoids
2.3.1.9 Inflammatory Bowel Disease
2.3.1.10 Liver Disease
2.3.1.11 Pancreatitis
2.3.1.12 Peptic Ulcer Diseases
2.3.2 GI Cancers
3. ANti-Reflux Device Market
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Landscape
3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
3.4 Drivers And Limiters
3.4.1 Market Drivers
3.4.2 Market Limiters
3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Torax Medical
- EndoGastric Solutions
- Mederi Therapeutics
- Medigus
