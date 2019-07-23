United States Army Validates Greenhilll AntiBallistics Corporation's Force Disruption Platform

Greenhill AntiBallistics Corporation has developed an advanced material, Force Disruption Platform, which reduces the force of impact by up to 50% in the thinness of a dime (1 mm) to protect children, athletes and combat troops from Traumatic Brain Injury, Behind Armor Blunt Trauma, sports and other physical injuries. GABC manages a robust portfolio of 17 technology patents globally pertaining to the structure of its Force Disruption Platform, with several more patents pending. GABC is the leader in next level safety and protection. The key to GABC's Force Disruption Platform is that it is a true smart technology, reducing the force of impact by destructive interference while other materials passively absorb it. GABC is aggressively seeking both military and consumer-facing partners to integrate its Force Disruption Platform into a wide range of equipment and products, for next level safety and protection, from helmets and body armor, to transportation and orthotics. GABC's firm goal is to protect from injury and save lives through the use of its technology.

As a North Carolina based company, headquartered at The Hurt Hub at Davidson College, GABC is very active within the North Carolina small business, technology and venture capital communities. GABC works closely with the North Carolina Defense Technology Transition Office (DEFTECH) among other North Carolina based organizations.

Greenhill AntiBallistics Corporation is based in Davidson, North Carolina, and is the leader in next level safety and protection technology. GABC is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) and holds a portfolio of 17 technology patents globally on the structure of its Force Disruption Platform. GABC leverages partnerships with leading companies with deep DoD experience for R&D, testing and other technical work, including Battelle and Xerox. GABC is a proud and active member of the North Carolina Defense Technology Transition Office (DEFTECH) program.

If you would like more information about Greenhill AntiBallistics Corporation or its Force Disruption Platform contact Judy Lee Greenhill at (704) 618-3818.

Contact: Judy Lee Greenhill

Chief Operations Officer

Greenhill AntiBallistics Corp.

Phone: (704) 618-3818

yllee@greenhillantiballistics.com

SOURCE Greenhill AntiBallistics Corporation