United States Assisted Reproductive Technology Markets, 2022-2027 with Profiles of Key Manufacturers - The Cooper Companies, Cook Medical, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Hamilton Thorne, Merck, Vitrolife

The U.S. assisted reproductive technology (ART) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report contains a Detailed Overview of the Vendor Landscape, Competitive Analysis, And Critical Market Strategies to Gain Competitive Advantages



Increasing prevalence of infertility, rising number of fertility clinics offering fertility services, changing lifestyle of people leading to infertility, increasing acceptance of ART procedure are some of the factors driving the market growth during the forecast period.

GLOBAL U.S. ASSISTED REPRODUCTIVE TECHNOLOGY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Factors such as increased number of ART device manufacturing companies, growing investments by private & public players, and increasing financial assistance programs are also contributing to the growth of overall assisted reproductive technology market.

However, high cost of infertility treatment and risk associated with in vitro fertilization treatment are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The Cooper Companies, Cook Medical and Vitrolife are the major players in the US assisted reproductive technology market. The market also has several regional players that are competing with the global players in terms of new product launch.



The key vendors in the market include the Cooper companies, Cook Medical, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Hamilton Throne, Merck KGaA, and Vitrolife. With the rising demand for infertility treatment in the US, the market share of these vendors is expected to grow in the coming years. However, the major players are facing stiff competition from emerging players.



Vendors are progressively focusing on introducing innovative devices to penetrate and utilize the huge growth potential prevailing in the market. The technological advancements and innovations in the field of ART is providing tremendous growth opportunity to the vendors.



