United States ATM Benchmark Report 2018: Placements, Fraud Trends, Cardless Cash Access Technology Launches & Consumer Attitudes
Mar 25, 2019, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2018 U.S. ATM Benchmark Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A new research report titled 2018 U.S. ATM Benchmark Report explores bank ATM placements in comparison to branch locations, current fraud trends, the launch of various cardless cash access technologies to provide cardless cash access at the ATM, and consumer attitudes toward ATM use.
Consumer use of ATMs to get cash, make deposits, and check balances remains strong despite the decline in check writing and new products like apps for digital person-to-person (P2P) payments, payment cards, and mobile wallets that aim to reduce the need for cash.
We see continued strong use of ATMs by many consumer market segments, including consumers who are also frequent users of online and mobile banking. Given predictions that cash use will begin to decline and in light of the precipitous drop in check use, making long-term investments in ATMs becomes more complex, comments the author of the report.
Highlights of the research report include:
- Trends regarding ATM fleet sizes of banks in the U.S. relative to the number of branch locations, and the use of co-branded ATMs and surcharge-free networks as a part of a total self-service banking strategy
- Discussion of U.S. consumers' use of ATMs in combination with digital solutions and the reliance on convenient, surcharge-free access to ATMs when determining their primary financial institution.
- Survey data revealing U.S. consumers' interest, or lack of interest, in conducting additional transactions beyond getting cash and making deposits at the ATM.
- A review of the leading approaches to providing cardless cash access through the use of Near Field Communications technology, one-time passcodes or Quick Response (QR) Codes.
- The ongoing struggle ATM owners have to keep their ATM fleets relevant while also keeping costs in line, including thwarting the latest fraud attack methods.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Introduction
Industry Developments Affecting ATM Economics
Consumers' View of ATM Access
What Features consumers Want in ATMs
Cardless ATMs
Fraud at the ATM
Conclusions
References
- Related Research
- Endnotes
Companies Mentioned
- Bank of America
- BB&T
- BMO Harris
- Cardtronics
- CO-OP Financial Services
- Fifth Third Bancorp
- FIS
- Fiserv
- JP Morgan Chase
- KAL ATM Software
- Mastercard
- Payment Alliance International
- Salem Five Bank
- Speedway
- Visa
- Wells Fargo Bank
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b796ln/united_states_atm?w=5
