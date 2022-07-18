United States Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market Report 2022-2028 - Progression Towards Cloud Navigation Services Leads to Data for ADAS Use Cases

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research includes market penetration forecasts (2022-2028) across the in-vehicle navigation segments based on OEM partnerships and investments in cloud and technology providers.

The US in-vehicle navigation market offers numerous opportunities not only to automakers, cloud platform providers, and map suppliers, but also for Tier I suppliers in ADAS industry players.

The US automotive in-vehicle navigation market is converging. Numerous technological developments, such as cloud computing and AI/ML capabilities, have created numerous new use cases. These opportunities include the integration of augmented reality in head-up display (AR HUD), HD mapping and sensor analysis for ADAS, and personalized services to elevate the in-car user experience.



This study offers an overview of in-vehicle navigation systems (on-board navigation, hybrid navigation, cloud navigation, smartphone navigation) and an analysis of the overall market. Analysis includes an overview of manufacturers' offerings in terms of their factory-fitted navigation systems, map update availability, costs for customer, and system limitations.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive In-vehicle navigation Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Summary

Market Segmentation

Key Navigation Features Overview

Overview of Key trends across In-vehicle Navigation Systems

OEM Profile - Navigation System Overview

3. In-car Navigation Trends

AR HUD Navigation Features in Connected Cloud Platforms

Sensor Data Analytics Built Out of Hybrid Navigation Systems

Map-as-a-service for Limitless Service Access

AI/ML Aids Multiple Use Cases for Hybrid/Cloud Navigation Services

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market

Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market Overview

Market Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Smartphone Navigation

Introduction to Smartphone Navigation

Manufacturer Scenario for Smartphone Navigation

Technology Limitations for Smartphone Navigation

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, On-board Navigation

Introduction to On-board Navigation

Market Manufacturer Scenario for On-board Navigation

Technology Limitations for On-Board navigation

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Hybrid Navigation

Introduction to Hybrid Navigation

Market Manufacturer Scenario for Hybrid Navigation

In-car Commerce in Hybrid Navigation

Customer Pricing, Hybrid Navigation

Technology Limitations for Hybrid Navigation

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Cloud Navigation

Introduction to Cloud Navigation

Market Manufacturer Scenario

Cloud-based In-car Commerce

Customer Pricing, Cloud Navigation

Technology Limitations for Cloud Navigation

9. Market Forecast

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Technology - Factory Fitted Navigation

Unit Shipment Forecast by Technology

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, In-vehicle Navigation

Production Forecast by Technology

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market

Competitive Environment, Automotive In-vehicle Navigation Market

Key Growth Metrics, Smartphone Navigation

Unit Shipment Forecast, Smartphone Navigation

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Smartphone Navigation

Key Growth Metrics, On-board Navigation

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, On-board Navigation

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, On-board Navigation

Key Growth Metrics, Hybrid Navigation

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Hybrid Navigation

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Hybrid Navigation

Key Growth Metrics, Cloud Navigation

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast, Cloud Navigation

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Analysis, Cloud Navigation

10. Case Studies - OEMS & Map Suppliers

Volkswagen CARIAD

TomTom's In-Car hybrid navigation

HERE's Software-as-a-service Mapping Navigation

11. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Connected Navigation, an Opportunity for Enriching User Experience

Growth Opportunity 2 - Progression Towards Cloud Navigation Services Leads to Data for ADAS Use Cases

Growth Opportunity 3 - Monetize Digital Data to Suit Changing Customer Navigation Demand

12. Next Steps



Companies Mentioned

HERE

TomTom

Volkswagen

