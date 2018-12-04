United States Automotive Lightweighting Insights 2018 - Key Trends to 2030: American and German OEMs Targeting Increased Use of Magnesium Compared to their Asian Counterparts

DUBLIN, Dec 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The aim of this study is to research and analyze the short-, medium-, and long-term impact of advanced lightweighting materials in the automotive industry, especially with regard to magnesium and aluminum. Readers of this report should be able to understand the trends that these metals are setting in the industry and how their use can be compared to other lightweighting strategies (for example, the use of carbon, glass, and natural fiber reinforced plastics).

Research Highlights

The study only discusses the impact of these materials on passenger vehicles, which are classified as cars and light trucks, during the 2017-2030 period.

Some of the key objectives of this study are:

To provide key insights into future automotive lightweighting capabilities, especially with regard to magnesium and aluminum applications

To analyze the reasoning behind key lightweighting strategies as influenced by government fuel efficiency and emissions regulations

To foster an understanding of the key trends for lightweighting, during 2017-2025, and how OEMs are expected to tap these trends

To provide information on the opportunities available in the future for lightweighting

To provide future recommendations that could help OEMs define their lightweighting strategies

The study also discusses the impact that the previous Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, and regulations set by the previous US government back in 2012, had on automotive OEMs and suppliers in the US. However, with policies of the new administration in place, the study also discusses the potential changes brought in by these regulations and how OEMs could deal with them.



The report also discusses what potential strategies OEMs must design to remain in a leadership position in the automotive industry, given that end customers and even businesses are more inclined toward choosing vehicles that ensure higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the most common existing and future lightweighting materials? What are the current and future trends in the automotive industry?

When will OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers implement advanced lightweighting solutions in their vehicles, especially for mass market vehicles?

Which are the global OEMs leading in the development and advance of these lightweighting materials and in which regions?

What components and assemblies are OEMs planning to use in the initial technology and material applications in vehicles for lightweighting?

What are the reasons behind OEMs and suppliers pushing the lightweighting agenda and what are the intricacies behind this?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Findings

Executive Summary-Regulatory Environment: US

Executive Summary-Material Comparison

Executive Summary-Case Study: Toyota Road Map

Executive Summary-OEMs' Lightweighting Priority and Road Map

Executive Summary-OEMs' Lightweighting Outlook

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Segmentation

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Industry Trends and Material Benchmarking

Regulatory Environment-US

Lightweighting-Increasing Costs across Value Chain

Performance Characteristics-AHSS

Performance Characteristics-Aluminum

Performance Characteristics-Magnesium

Performance Characteristics-Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

Material Comparison

Key Takeaways-OEMs' Lightweighting Road Maps

4. OEMs' Lightweighting Capabilities and Criteria for Adoption

OEMs' Lightweighting Priority and Road Map

Toyota Road Map

Hyundai Road Map

Ford Road Map

VW Road Map

Volvo Road Map

Tesla Road Map

OEMs' Al/Mg Adoption Snapshot across Key Components

Key Takeaways

5. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities in Lightweighting

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

6. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusions and So What Analysis

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

7. Appendix



