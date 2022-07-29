United States Beverage Market Outlook Report 2022-2026

DUBLIN, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2022: Inflation, Supply Chains, & Trends in Beverage Consumption" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2022 focuses on the market for selected packaged beverage products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels.

All retail distribution channels are covered, including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, specialty food stores, health/natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, vending machines, and direct sales channels such as online and mail order. Market size data are provided at the retail sales level for 2016-2021 and projections are provided for 2021-2026.

Most major beverage categories are mature and rely primarily on population growth, leaving marketers with the challenge of bringing something new to the table. Opportunities abound for companies that invest in new product launches, ingredient changes, and different marketing tactics to appeal to changing consumer preferences, including the wellness and plant-based areas but also flavor trends.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to sharply increased demand for beverages in the retail sector as consumption shifted from the foodservice industry to the home. Even as foodservice outlets reopened and vaccination rates rose, COVID-19 variants remained a concern along with rising food and gas prices due to inflationary pressure. Therefore, many consumers are continuing to spend more time at home compared to their pre-pandemic habits and more beverages were consumed at home. As a result, while demand on the retail side has continued to slow from the gains seen from 2019-2020, sales have remained elevated from pre-pandemic levels.

The pandemic cast a spotlight on - and in many cases accentuated - beverage industry trends that had been developing for several years. Consumer behavior was changed significantly, leading to unprecedented demand for products to meet basic needs, as well as items to satisfy changing lifestyles. Highlights include dairy alternatives, better tasting better-for-you beverages, reduced sugar/zero sugar content, hard beverage options, and sustainable packaging.

Historical and projected retail sales are presented in additional detail for beverages within these primary categories -- carbonated soft drinks, energy and sports drinks, bottled water (plain and enhanced), dairy beverages, dairy alternatives, juices, coffee, and tea. Additionally, the report has dozens of tables showcasing numerical survey data on consumer demographics and psychographics and numerous figures and images highlighting product and marketing trend examples. This report also goes in-depth on COVID-19 trends affecting the beverage market.

With a focus on growth opportunities and "what's next" - along with bringing decades of food and beverage market perspective and analysis to the table - Beverage Market Outlook 2022: Inflation, Supply Chains, & Trends in Beverage Consumption is packed with actionable insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations. This report delivers predictions and recommendations designed to guide retailers, service providers, wholesalers, beverage suppliers and bottlers, packaging firms, and investors in making business decisions about the beverage market.

Combining the publisher's extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2022 is the go-to source for a complete understanding of the U.S. packaged beverage market. This broad-based report evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns across the food market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Beverage Retail Sales Forecast

Covid-19 Effects on Retail Beverage Sales

Concerns About High Prices

Consumers Still Stockpiling

Beverage Trends

Replicate Real Dairy Experience With Alternatives

Better Better-For-You

Reduced or Zero Sugar

Hard Beverages

Sustainable Packaging

Chapter 2: Covid-19 Effects on Consumers

Highlights

Considering the Pandemic a Health Threat Personally or to Family/Friends

Impact on Food and Beverages

Concerns About High Prices and Shortages

Concerns About Shortages

Consumers Still Stockpiling

Drinking Patterns: Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

Home Cooking Remains Relatively High

Food Shopping Habits & Patterns

Increasing Use of Convenient Food and Beverage Ordering Methods

In-Store Shopping Patterns

Effects on Work Continuing in 2021

Set Up to Work from Home

Changes in Work from Home Habits

Chapter 3: Overview

Beverage Retail Sales Forecast

Total Beverage Sales Will Continue to Rise in 2022

Food and Beverage Sales Shifted Back to Food Retail During the Pandemic

Carbonated Soft Drinks Continued With Strong Growth in 2021

Best Prospects for Dairy Alternatives, Energy & Sports Drinks, & Bottled Water

Distribution Trends

E-Commerce and Grocery Delivery

Easier Store Pickup

Faster Home Delivery

In-Home Delivery

Instacart Adds Features to Fight Inflation

Snacking

Frequency of Snacking and Reasons for Snacking

Younger Consumers Are More Likely to Snack Throughout the Day

Convenience Stores Recover from Pandemic

Chapter 4: Beverage Trends

Replicate Real Dairy Experience With Alternatives

Dairy-Free, Plant-Based

Animal-Free Dairy

Better Better-For-You

Reduced or Zero Sugar

Heightened Experiences

Beverage +

CBD-Infused

Hard Beverages

Private Label: Lagged in 2021 But Remains Important

Address ESG Issues

Food Waste

Social Causes

Sustainability

Packaging

Beverage Packaging Recyclability a Top Consumer Priority

Plastic Bottles Still Recycled Most

Consumer Opinions on Packaging and Recycling

Despite Environmental Concerns Plastic Bottles Still Very Popular

Packaging and Recycling Initiatives

Chapter 5: Bottled and Enhanced Waters

Sales Outlook

Market to Reach $32 Billion in 2026

in 2026 Segment Sales

Consumer Insights

Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

Consumers Prefer Still Water Unflavored; Sparkling Water/Seltzer Flavored

Still Water Consumed Far More Than Sparkling or Seltzer

Water Filter Ownership Spikes Again in 2021

Hard Seltzer Gains Continue in 2021

Key Opportunities

Better Better-For-You

Water +

Heightened Experiences

Address ESG Issues

CBD-Infused

Hard Seltzers

Chapter 6: Carbonated Soft Drinks

Sales Outlook

Market Nearly $52 Billion in 2026

in 2026 Category Sales

Consumer Insights

Pandemic Boosts Diet Soda Consumption

Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

Despite Environmental Concerns Plastic Bottles Still Very Popular

Carbonated Beverages)

Diet Cola Drinkers Drink the Most

Selected Differences Among Coca-Cola, Coke Zero Sugar, and Diet Coke Drinkers

Key Opportunities

Heightened Experiences

Soda +

Better Better-For-You

Hard Soda

CBD-Infused

Chapter 7: Coffee and Ready-To-Drink Coffee

Sales Outlook

Market to Exceed $19 Billion in 2026

in 2026 Category/Segment Sales

Consumer Insights

Rtd Coffee Gaining; Ground Consumed Most by Far

Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

Loose Grinds Preferred Most But Single-Serve Pods Continue to Gain

Consumers Overwhelmingly Prefer Unflavored Ground and Whole Bean Coffee

Coffee Consumption Keeps Rising

Pandemic Boosts Sales of Coffee Appliances

Key Opportunities

Better Better-For-You

Coffee +

Heightened Experiences

At Home Coffee Shop Experience

Single-Serve Options Beyond Pods

Hard Coffee

Address ESG Issues

Chapter 8: Dairy and Dairy Alternative Beverages

Sales Outlook

Total Market Nearly $27 Billion in 2026

in 2026 Volume Sales

Category and Segment Sales

Consumer Insights

Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

Milk Alternative Consumption Increasing; Dairy Milk Decreasing

Milk Drinkers Prefer 2% and Whole Milk

Consumption of Organic Milk Jumps in 2020, Steady in 2021

Plastic Jugs Most Popular Milk Package by Far Despite Declines

Almond Milk Still Dominant Despite Oat Milk Gains

Key Opportunities

Replicate Real Dairy Experience With Alternatives

Animal-Free Dairy

Better Better-For-You

Better-For-Kids

Heightened Experiences

Address ESG Issues

Chapter 9: Energy and Sports Drinks

Sales Outlook

Market to Approach $42 Billion by 2026

by 2026 Category and Segment Sales

Consumer Insights

Sports and Energy Drinks Especially Have Low Penetration

Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

Drinks Dominate, Shots a Smaller Niche

Energy and Sports Drinks Have Similar Consumption Patterns

Key Opportunities

Better Better-For-You

Heightened Experiences

Energy + Sports +

CBD-Infused

Hard Beverages

Chapter 10: Juices

Sales Outlook

Market Declining to About $20 Billion in 2026

in 2026 Category Sales

Consumer Insights

Traditional Juice Consumption Declines

Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

Oj Cartons Continue Losing to Plastic Jugs and Glass Bottles

Most Households Drink Only 1-2 Glasses of Oj Daily

Apple Remains Favorite But Cranberry Makes Gains

Most Households Drink Only 1-2 Glasses of Other Fruit Juice/Drinks Daily

Key Opportunities

Better Better-For-You

Better-For-Kids

Juice +

Hard Juices

Heightened Experiences

CBD-Infused

Chapter 11: Tea and Ready-To-Drink Tea

Sales Outlook

Market to Reach $10 Billion in 2026

in 2026 Category and Segment Sales

Consumer Insights

Tea Bags Still Most Popular Despite Declines

Pandemic Boosts Bottled Water Consumption Most

Tea Drinkers Overwhelmingly Prefer Caffeinated

Regular Size Bags Preferred Tea Format

Herbal Tea Consumption Increases in 2020, 2021

Most Hot Tea Drinkers Drink 1-2 Cups Daily

Flavored Rtd Iced Tea Preferred But Declining

Gains at Highest Consumption Levels for Rtd Tea

Key Opportunities

Better Better-For-You

Heightened Experiences

Tea +

CBD-Infused

Hard Teas

Address ESG Issues

