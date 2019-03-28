United States Biopsy Forceps, Polypectomy Snares and EUS Needles Market Report 2019-2025 Featuring Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Olympus, Medtronic, US Endoscopy & CONMED

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopsy Forceps, Polypectomy Snares and EUS Needles Market Report - United States - 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growth of the total biopsy forceps market will be driven by the cold disposable segment, which is the only biopsy forceps market experiencing positive growth. The second-largest segment was the hot disposable biopsy forceps market. Growth of the hot disposable segment is expected to remain relatively flat over the forecast period, due to a continued shift towards cold disposable devices.

Biopsy forceps, polypectomy snares and endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) needles are used in diagnostic and interventional gastrointestinal (GI) procedures. The devices are introduced to the patient's GI tract through the working channel of an endoscope and are controlled by a physician from the headpiece.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

U.S. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Procedure Numbers

Procedure Codes Investigated

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology



2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.2 Disease Treatment & Diagnostics

2.2.1 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.2.2 Barrett's Esophagus

2.2.3 GI Cancer

2.2.4 GI bleeding

2.2.5 Bile Duct Diseases

2.2.6 Crohn's Disease

2.2.7 Peptic Ulcer Disease

2.2.8 Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction and Ogilvie Syndrome

2.3 Patient Demographics

2.3.1 GI Disorders

2.3.1.1 General Statistics of GI Disorders for Different Years for the United States

2.3.1.2 Abdominal Wall Hernia

2.3.1.3 Chronic Constipation

2.3.1.4 Diverticular Disease

2.3.1.5 Prescriptions

2.3.1.6 Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

2.3.1.7 Gastrointestinal Infections

2.3.1.8 Hemorrhoids

2.3.1.9 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

2.3.1.10 Liver Disease

2.3.1.11 Pancreatitis

2.3.1.12 Peptic Ulcer Diseases

2.3.2 GI Cancers



3. Biopsy Forceps, Polypectomy Snare And Eus Needle Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Overview

3.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

3.3.1 Total Biopsy Forceps Market

3.3.1.1 Cold Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market

3.3.1.2 Hot Disposable Biopsy Forceps Market

3.3.1.3 Cold Reusable Biopsy Forceps Market

3.3.1.4 Hot Reusable Biopsy Forceps Market

3.3.2 Polypectomy Snare Market

3.3.3 Total EUS Needle Market

3.3.3.1 Fine Needle Aspiration Market

3.3.3.2 Fine Needle Biopsy Market

3.4 Drivers And Limiters

3.4.1 Biopsy Forceps Market

3.4.1.1 Market Drivers

3.4.1.2 Market Limiters

3.4.2 Polypectomy Snare Market

3.4.2.1 Market Drivers

3.4.2.2 Market Limiters

3.4.3 EUS Needle Market

3.4.3.1 Market Drivers

3.4.3.2 Market Limiters

3.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

3.5.1 Biopsy Forceps Market

3.5.2 EUS Needle Market



Companies Mentioned



Boston Scientific

Cook Medical

Olympus

Medtronic

US Endoscopy

CONMED

