United States Biosimilars Market Outlook to 2025: Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase of 28 Biosimilars & 9 Marketed Biosimilars

Biosimilars have started gaining attention worldwide as they are cheaper but equally effective than their original product. Biosimilars cost lesser than biologics as they take less time to develop and go through only four stages of testing - analytical, non-clinical, clinical pharmacology and clinical studies. Biosimilars are not similar or the same as generic drugs due to a difference in their physiochemical properties.

Biosimilars have started gaining attention worldwide as they are cheaper but equally effective than their original product. Biosimilars cost lesser than biologics as they take less time to develop and go through only four stages of testing - analytical, non-clinical, clinical pharmacology and clinical studies. Biosimilars are not similar or the same as generic drugs due to a difference in their physiochemical properties.

Globally they are at different stages of progression with respect to adoption of biosimilars in the mainstream pharmaceutical market. Although the European market is the most mature market in comparison to the US market, it is catching up to speed. Total of 19 biosimilars have been approved by FDA since 2014, but only 9 biosimilars have been able to make it to the market as of 2019. The most recent approved biosimilar is Trazimera of Pfizer (March 11, 2019).



Most successful biosimilar in the US market has been Sandoz's Zarxio. It captured more market than Inflectra. Biosimilars market has a bright future. The market has the potential to grow faster if some of the issues like interchangeability status, extrapolation, shortening exclusivity period, etc. are solved. In addition, market competition needs to be promoted.



Currently, the US biosimilars market is at the interim state. With most of the biologic products going off patent by 2025 and increasing rate of patients suffering from chronic diseases. The biosimilars market has a huge opportunity to spread its wings in the US drug market. With few reforms and education to the stakeholders, this goal is achievable.

The US biosimilar market will continue to evolve and grow exponentially but with a small degree of uncertainty. The regulatory authorities need to form a more concrete framework to keep these grey areas of the biosimilar market in check. This, accompanied by education of physicians/patients to speed market uptake, new development, and commercial paradigms can provide the proper platform for developing new commercially successful biosimilars.

"US Biosimilars Market, Dosage, Price & Clinical Pipeline Outlook 2025" Report Highlights:

US Biosimilar Market Current Scenario

US Biosimilars Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase: 28 Biosimilars

Marketed Biosimilars Clinical Insight by Company & Indication: 9 Biosimilars

Biosimilars Market Opportunity: US$ 5 Billion

FDA Rules & Regulations For Biosimilars Development & Market

Approved & Marketed Biosimilars: Clinical Insight, Price & Dosage

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview Of Biosimilars Market

1.1 History & Evolution Of Biosimilars

1.2 Global Biosimilars Market: Flourishing



2. Engineering Behind Biosimilars

2.1 Designing From Scratch

2.2 Developing Biosimilars

2.2.1 Quality

2.2.2 Nonclinical Evaluation

2.2.3 Clinical Evaluation



3. Working of Biosimilars



4. Technical Innovations In Biosimilars

4.1 Improved Expression Systems

4.2 Higher Titers To Reduce Capacity Requirements

4.3 Analytical Technology

4.4 Quality By Design



5. Biosimilars & Generics: Different Or Same?



6. Budding US Biosimilar Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 US Biosimilar Pipeline Overview



7. FDA Rules & Regulations For Biosimilars Development & Market

7.1 Data Required For Approval

7.2 Need For Abbreviated Approval Pathway

7.3 Biosimilar User Fees

7.4 Biosimilars Action Plan



8. Biologics Coming Off Patent by 2025



9. FDA Approved Biosimilars



10. US - Approved & Marketed Biosimilars: Clinical, Price & Dosage

10.1 Retacrit (epoetin alfa-epbx)

10.2 Zarxio (filgrastim-sndz)

10.3 Nivestym (filgrastim-aafi)

10.4 Granix (tbo-filgrastim)

10.5 Inflectra (infliximab-dyyb)

10.6 Renflexis (infliximab-abda)

10.7 Fulphila (pegfilgrastim-jmdb)

10.8 Udenyca (pegfilgrastim-cbqv)



11. US - Approved Not Marketed Biosimilars

11.1 Trazimera (trastuzumab-qyyp)

11.2 Amjevita (adalimumab-atto)

11.3 Cyltezo (adalimumab-adbm)

11.4 Hyrimoz (adalimumab-adaz)

11.5 Mvasi (bevacizumab-awwb)

11.6 Erelzi (etanercept-szzs)

11.7 Ixifi (infliximab-qbtx)

11.8 Truxima (rituximab-abbs)

11.9 Ogivri (trastuzumab-dkst)

11.10 Herzuma (trastuzumab-pkrb)

11.12 Ontruzant (trastuzumab-dttb)



12. Tackling the High Price

12.1 Promote Competition

12.2 Shortening Exclusivity Period

12.3 Interchangeability

12.4 Extrapolation

12.5 Reforms for Cost Effective Drug



13. Payers: Concierge to US Biosimilar Market



14. US Biosimilar Market Dynamics

14.1 Market Drivers

14.2 Hurdles To Cross



15. US Biosimilar Market PEST Analysis



16. US Biosimilar Market Future Prospects



17. US - Biosimilars Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

17.1 Research

17.2 Preclinical

17.3 Clinical

17.4 Phase-I

17.5 Preregistration

17.6 Registered



18. US - Marketed Biosimilars Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

18.1 Adalimumab (Humira & Raheara)

18.2 Insulin Glargine Biosimilar (Abasaglar, Abasria & Basaglar)

18.3 Somatropin Biosimilar (Omnitrope & PrOmnitrope)

18.4 Insulin Lispro Biosimilar (Admelog & Insulin lispro Sanofi)

18.5 Trenonacog Alfa (IXINITY)

18.6 Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar - Biocon/Mylan

18.7 Infliximab Biosimilar (Flixabi & RENFLEXIS)

18.8 Bevacizumab Biosimilar (Mvasi)

18.9 Desvenlafaxine - Extended Release - Alembic



19. Suspended Biosimilars in Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

19.1 No Development Reported

19.2 Discontinued

19.3 Suspended



20. Competitive Landscape

20.1 Alembic

20.2 Allergan

20.3 Aptevo Therapeutics

20.4 Biocon

20.5 Celltrion

20.6 Eli Lilly

20.7 MedImmune

20.8 Pfizer

20.9 Polpharma

20.10 Samsung Bioepis

20.11 Sandoz

20.12 Sanofi

20.13 Teva



