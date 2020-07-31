United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market, 2015-2019 and 2027F
Jul 31, 2020, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Insights Report 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States market for the blood glucose test strips is poised to register a healthy growth rate over the forecast period.
Report Scope
- The Market Size of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market with Seven Years Forecast
- Detailed Assessment of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Users Volume and Forecast to 2027
- Delivers a Complete Overview of the United States Insulin Users and Forecast to 2027
- An Insightful Analysis of the United States Diabetes Population and Forecast to 2027
- Investigates the Key Growth Drivers and Restraints of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market
- Delivers a Latest Happenings in the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market
- Detailed Insights of the Regulatory Framework of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market
- Features Reimbursement Patterns of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market
- A Comprehensive List of Key Market Players Along with the Analysis of their Current Blood Glucose Test Strips Portfolios and Business Overview
The report presents an in-depth assessment of the United States' blood glucose test strips market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive outlook and discusses foremost trends. The report gives the most up-to-date industry statistics at the real market place situation and future outlook in the United States blood glucose test strips market. The report includes historical data from 2015 to 2019 and forecasts until 2027.
The report contains a granular evaluation of the present industry conditions, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, revenues, and provides forecasts through 2027. The report provides a clear insight into modern-day and future traits of the United States blood glucose test strips market. The report provides a decisive view on the United States' blood glucose test strips users volume and market size.
The report additionally provides an all-round analysis of an overall number of patients with diabetes and insulin users in the United States. Moreover, the report consists of an assessment of reimbursement patterns and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape of the blood glucose test strips in the United States.
The report also delivers a detailed assessment of the latest happenings in the blood glucose test strips market. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, distribution, exclusive, and licensing agreements are analyzed with details. The report also explores the exhaustive description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the United States blood glucose test strips market.
The report concludes with the profiles of key players in the United States blood glucose test strips market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview and key marketed products.
Major Players Profiled
- Roche
- Life Scan, Inc.
- Arkray, Inc.
- ForaCare
- AgaMatrix, Inc.
- Sanofi
- i-SENS, Inc.
- Omron Healthcare
- Medtronic
- Ypsomed Holding AG
- Entra Health
- Fifty50 Medical
- iHealth Labs
- Oak Tree Health
- Omnis Health
- Trividia Health, Inc.
- Nova Diabetes Care
- Abbott Diabetes Care
- Ascensia Diabetes Care
- Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC
- Osang Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG
Key Questions Answered
- How many people in the United States have diabetes?
- How many people in the United States use insulin?
- What is the current size of the United States blood glucose test strips market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2027?
- What are the main drivers and restraints in the United States blood glucose test strips market?
- What are the various blood glucose test strips available in the United States?
- What are the reimbursement policies of the blood glucose test strips in the United States?
- What is the regulatory system of the blood glucose test strips in the United States?
- How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2020-2027?
- Who are the top market players and what are their happenings, overview, and key marketed products?
List of Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. United States Diabetes Population and Forecast, 2015-2027
3. United States Insulin Users Volume and Forecast, 2015-2027
4. United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Users Volume Assessment and Forecast, 2015-2027
5. United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2027
6. Key Market Drivers and Inhibitors of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market
7. Latest Happenings in the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market
8. Reimbursement Environment of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market
9. Regulatory Framework of the United States Blood Glucose Test Strips Market
10. Key Companies Profiles (Overview and Key Marketed Products)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24255j
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets