United States Cannabidiol (CBD) Market 2019-2023: Tinctures, Topicals, Capsules, Vape Oil/ Cartridges, Gummies, Other Edibles, Pre-Roll/ Flower and Syrups and Dabs

US Cannabidiol (CBD) Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023) provides an in-depth analysis of the CBD market in the US including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the US CBD market by value and by segments. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the hemp-derived CBD market by product and by distribution channel.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive compound found in both hemp and marijuana, which are two different varieties of the cannabis plant. CBD results from the heating or decarboxylation of cannabidiolic acid and does not provide a high. CBD possesses numerous therapeutic benefits, including anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-anxiety and seizure-suppressant properties.

CBD helps in the proper functioning of the endocannabinoid system in case of a disease. It helps in modulating the system and enhancing the endocannabinoid tone, which slows down or stops the disease progression. CBD is available in various forms, including flowers, isolate, concentrates and infusions.

Cannabidiol (CBD) has been segmented into hemp-derived, marijuana-derived and pharmaceutical. Hemp-derived CBD has been further segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. Based on product, hemp-derived CBD has been segregated into tinctures, topicals, capsules, vape oil/ cartridges, gummies, other edibles, pre-roll/ flower and syrups and dabs. On the basis of distribution channel, hemp-derived CBD has been divided into natural food stores, online, smoke shops, dispensaries, medical companies and others.

The US Cannabidiol (CBD) market is expected to rise significantly during the period 2019-2023. The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as aging population, growing use of CBD among millennials, increasing prevalence of arthritis, removal of hemp from Controlled Substance Act, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are lack of regulatory clarity and ineffective and unregulated products.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall CBD market in the US has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the US CBD market are Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., CV Sciences, Inc., Reliva CBD Wellness and Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol USA). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Cannabidiol (CBD): An Overview

2.1.1 Impact of CBD

2.1.2 CBD Legality in the US

2.1.3 CBD Products

2.1.4 Side Effects of CBD

2.2 Cannabidiol (CBD) Segmentation: An Overview

2.3 Hemp-derived Cannabidiol (CBD) Segmentation: An Overview

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US CBD Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US CBD Market by Value

3.1.2 The US CBD Market by Segments (Hemp-derived, Marijuana-derived, Pharmaceutical)

3.2 The US CBD Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 The US Hemp-derived CBD Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Hemp-derived CBD Market by Product (Tinctures, Topicals, Capsules, Vape Oil/ Cartridges, Gummies, Other Edibles, Pre-Roll/ Flower and Syrups and Dabs)

3.2.3 The US Hemp-derived CBD Market by Distribution Channel (Natural Food Stores, Online, Smoke Shops, Dispensaries, Medical Companies and Others)

3.2.4 The US Hemp-derived Dispensaries CBD Market by Value

3.2.5 The US Hemp-derived Smoke Shops CBD Market by Value

3.2.6 The US Hemp-derived Medical Companies CBD Market by Value

3.2.7 The US Hemp-derived Online CBD Market by Value

3.2.8 The US Hemp-derived Natural Food Stores CBD Market by Value

3.2.9 The US Hemp-derived Others CBD Market by Value

3.2.10 The US Pharmaceutical CBD Market by Value

3.2.11 The US Marijuana-derived CBD Market by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Aging Population

4.1.2 Rising Disposable Income

4.1.3 Growing Use of CBD among Millennials

4.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Arthritis

4.1.5 Removal of Hemp from Controlled Substance Act

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Lack of Regulatory Clarity

4.2.2 Ineffective and Unregulated Products

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Use of Blockchain Technology

4.3.2 Rapidly Growing Online Retail

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The US CBD Market Players: Financial Comparison

5.2 The US CBD Market Players by Instagram Followers

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategy



Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc.

Reliva CBD Wellness

Elixinol Global Limited (Elixinol USA )

