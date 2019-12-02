United States CBD and Cannabis-Infused Products Market Report 2019: Attitudinal Profile of Today's Consumers, Focusing on what Drives Interest in CBD and Cannabis

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2019 Study of The Market for CBD and Cannabis-Infused Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2019 Study of the U.S. Market For CBD and Cannabis-Infused Products explores the burgeoning market for CBD and its more psychoactive cousin THC.

CBD products are an important emerging category with a sizeable proportion of adults, particularly those experiencing pain, reporting they would have interest if a major brand introduced a line of CBD based pain relievers.



This benchmark study provides insights into consumer opinion of newly available CBD and cannabis products in the health, wellness and beauty categories, as well as for recreational indulgence. It also looks at motivations behind product interest and preferred products/forms and retailers.



Topics covered in this report include:

Consumer knowledge and opinions

Health benefits associated with CBD and cannabis

Doctor recommendations and medical marijuana use

CBD awareness, trial and use

Market potential for CBD

Awareness of cannabis-infused products containing THC

Trial and market potential for such products

Preferences for purchase outlets and product forms

Attitudinal profile of today's consumers, focusing on what drives interest in CBD and cannabis

Key Topics Covered:



SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

I. CONSUMER PERCEPTIONS OF CBD & CANNABIS-INFUSED PRODUCTS

Awareness of CBD & Cannabis Terms

Belief in Impact of CBD & Cannabis Products

Awareness of Legality of Marijuana in State of Residence

Favor or Oppose Legalization of Marijuana

Attitudes Toward Health Benefits of CBD & Cannabis

Attitudes Toward Safety of CBD & Cannabis

II. MEDICAL MARIJUANA & DOCTOR RECOMMENDATIONS

Therapeutic Benefits Associated With Medical Marijuana

Perceptions of Medical Marijuana Options

Spoke to Doctor About Using Medical Marijuana or CBD/Recommendations

Currently Registered to Purchase Medical Marijuana

III. CBD PRODUCTS

A. KNOWLEDGE & EXPOSURE

Therapeutic Benefits Associated With CBD

Sources of Awareness of CBD Products

Confidence That CBD Products Will Not Make You High

B. TRIAL & USE

Incidence of Ever Using CBD (among general population)

Types/Forms of CBD Products Aware of/Ever Used

Brands of CBD Products Aware of

Types/Forms of CBD Products Used in Past 12 Months/Recently Used

Predictors of Regular Use of CBD

Regular vs. Intermittent/Other Use of CBD Products

Brands of CBD Products Ever Used/Use Regularly

Reasons For Using CBD Products/Types of Pain Used For

Patterns of Using CBD For Pain

Outlets Where Purchased CBD Products

Satisfaction With CBD Products Used For Therapeutic Purposes

Key Driver Analysis For CBD Products

Likelihood of Continuing Use of CBD-Based Products

C. MARKET POTENTIAL

Likelihood of Trying CBD Products if Legal in State of Residence

Reasons That Would Encourage Trial of CBD Products

Therapeutic Benefits Interested in Obtaining From CBD Products

Most Likely CBD Types/Forms & Purchase Outlets

Purchase Resistance: Why NOT Likely to Buy CBD Products

V. MEDICAL MARIJUANA (CANNABIS) WITH THC

A. TRIAL & USE

Incidence of Using Medical Marijuana With THC (among general population)

Forms of Medical Marijuana With THC Aware of/Ever Used

Forms of Medical Marijuana With THC Used in Past 12 Months/

Where Purchased

Reasons For Using Medical Marijuana With THC/Types of Pain Used For

Satisfaction With Medical Marijuana With THC Ever Used

Key Driver Analysis For Medical Marijuana With THC

Likelihood of Continuing Use of Medical Marijuana With THC

B. MARKET POTENTIAL

Likelihood of Trying THC-Based Products/Most Likely Types/Forms

Therapeutic Benefits Interested in Obtaining From THC-Based Products

Purchase Resistance: Why NOT Likely to Use Medical Marijuana With THC

C. PROFILE OF CBD & MEDICAL MARIJUANA USERS

Gender & Age Profiles of Users

Employment & Income Profiles of Users

Pain & Stress Profile of Users

Demographic Profile of CBD Users

Lifestyle Profile of CBD Users

Demographic Profile of Medical Marijuana With THC Users

Lifestyle Profile of Medical Marijuana With THC Users

VI. PERSPECTIVE ON PAIN

Types of Pain Experienced in Past 12 Months

Description of Pain Currently Suffer From

Rating of Severity of Pain

Other Health Problems/Conditions Experienced in Past 12 Months

Pain or Health Problems/Conditions For Which Currently Take Rx Medication

Interest in CBD-Based Pain Reliever

Perceived Level of Stress in Day-to-Day Life

Link Between Stress and Severity of Pain

MARKET SEGMENTATION

TECHNICAL APPENDIX

Composition of the Sample

Sampling Tolerances

THE QUESTIONNAIRE

EXCEL DATA TABULATIONS

