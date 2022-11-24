United States Chemical Industry Report 2022: Statistics, Impact of COVID-19, Market Segments, Industry Globalization, Competition

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analyzing the Chemical Industry in United States 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report Analyzing the Chemical Industry in United States 2022 is an in-depth analysis of the industry along with its segments. The report provides industry statistics, looks at the impact of COVID-19 on the US chemical industry, market segments, industry globalization, competition in the industry, and many other factors.

Since the start of 2021, the US chemical industry has undergone a strong recovery despite suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic in the previous year. The year 2022 will likely mark a complete recovery for the industry post the pandemic.

Though there have been some constraints in the supply chain, despite that, the US chemical industry has been perming well and is further expected to deliver a solid performance in 2022 as well. This industry's advantages include steady demand from numerous end-use sectors, inventory rebuilding, and competitive advantage.

The industry continues to witness strong demand from both specialty and commodity sectors, thus keeping the prices steady and profitable during the year. The sector will likely experience a higher capital expenditure owing to the focus of the leading companies on expansion into growing end markets and building additional capacity. The industry could face the challenge of margin pressures due to the steep hike in raw material costs.

The US Chemical Industry continues to remain one of the world's largest producer by a substantial margin with a balance of trade surplus in excess of $20 billion. It is a major player contributing 21% in GDP to the US economy.

The report delves deeper into the processes applied in the US chemical industry and their defining global standards thereby ensuring leadership in exports as well as attracting FDI in the industry. The industry's dynamics like competition, infrastructure and the regulatory policies with the reporting requirements deployed on the industry are explained by the report. The progress of technology vis-a-vis the environmental costs as incurred by the industry are discussed in view of the energy demands of the industry.

The report defines the industry in two major segments of organic and inorganic sectors and the technologies employed by them. The report also profiles some of the leading players in the industry who have earned the reputation and pride for the US Chemical Industry globally and placing the United States at the top of the pecking order.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Introduction to the Industry

B.1 Industry Definition

B.2 Industry Overview

B.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the US Chemical Industry

B.4 Industry Dynamics

B.5 Market Segments

B.6 Globalization in the Industry

B.7 Requirement of Heavy Capital Investment

B.8 Meeting the Environment Challenge

B.9 Competition in the Industry

C. Chemical Processing in the US

C.1 Process Overview

C.2 Reactors

C.3 Heat Exchangers

C.4 Separation of Solid, Liquid, Gas Mixtures

C.5 Handling of Fluids

C.6 Manufacturing of Finished Product

C.7 Size Reduction

D. Trade in the Industry

D.1 Import/Export Scenario

D.2 Trade according to Products

D.3 Foreign Investment in the Industry

E. Factors Influencing Competition in the Industry

E.1 Infrastructure & Strengths of the Industry

E.2 Demand & Supply Relationships Worldwide

E.3 US Economic Scenario

E.4 Global Economic Scenario

E.5 Strong Foreign Investment & Protection of Intellectual Property

E.6 Regulatory Policies

E.7 Future Competitiveness of the Industry

F. Technologies involved in the Industry

G. Environmental Cost of the US Chemical Industry

H. Energy Demands of the Industry

I. Energy Use and Intensity of the Industry

I.1 Energy Use in the Chemical Industry

I.2 Energy-Intensive Petrochemical Industry

I.3 Energy Use in Ammonia & Nitrogenous Fertilizer Industry

I.4 Energy Use in the Chlorine Manufacturing Process

I.5 Conclusion

J. Foreign Investment in the Chemical Sector

K. Organic Chemical Industry in US

K.1 Definition & Industry Structure

K.2 Product Characterization

K.3 Industry Overview

K.4 Industry Trends

K.5 Industry Processes in the Organic Chemical Industry

K.5.1 Chemical Manufacturing Process

K.5.2 Widespread Chemical Reactions

K.5.3 Organic Chemical Production Chains

K.6 Pollution in the Industry

L. Inorganic Chemical Industry in US

L.1 Definition of the Industry

L.2 Product Characterization

L.3 Industry Overview

L.4 Industry Trends

L.5 Industry Processes in the Inorganic Chemical Industry

L.5.1 Mercury Cell Process

L.5.2 Diaphragm Cell Process

L.5.3 Membrane Cell Process

L.5.4 Auxiliary Processes

L.6 Pollution in the Industry

M. Leading Players

M.1 Corporate Overview

M.2 Business Segment Analysis

M.3 SWOT Analysis

Bayer AG

BASF SE

ConocoPhillips

Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcizni

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets