United States Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience Markets Report 2019: Service and Clients, Forecasts, Profiles of Existing Projects and Companies Engaged in the Practice

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience Markets (updated June 2019) focuses on the U.S. climate change industry and its nine business segments, emerging markets in resilience and prospects for global growth. The U.S. climate change industry is still emerging, led by consulting & engineering firms doing assessments, risk science, modeling, and planning work. it is estimated that adaptation is a $2-billion-dollar industry in the United States and it will continue to grow, as more substantial contracting with being required once design and construction of adaptation measures begin in earnest.



The assessment of climate change adaptation & resilience markets identifies funded projects in a variety of regions conducted by utilities, states, ports, institutions, government agencies, non-profits, universities as well as a few well-placed consulting & engineering firms. Design, engineering, and construction of responses or preventive measures will ultimately be the bulk of the market, but most believe that construction activity on a major scale is unlikely to take off within a 5-year time frame in the U.S. However, markets in the developing world may see earlier movement depending on international funding agreements.



This 500+-page report maps out the Climate Change Adaptation Industry and Resilience Markets into service and client breakdowns with market forecasts, and profiles of existing projects and companies engaged in the practice. This report includes information regarding industry segments of the climate change market. The table of Content lists the numerous companies whose practice areas are profiled.



Companies Mentioned



Abt Associates-Stratus Consulting

Adaptation Services Group (ASG)

AECOM

Amec Foster Wheeler

American Electric Power

ARCADIS

Asian Development Bank

Atkins

Atmospheric and Environmental Research

Cadmus

California Environmental Associates

Carollo Engineers

Cascadia Consulting Group (CA & WA)

CH2M

Climate Resilience Consulting

CSC

Deloitte

Dewberry

Ernst Basler + Partner

+ Partner Fernleaf Interactive

Fluor

Geosyntec

GHD

Global Climate Adaptation Partnership (GCAP)

Green Power Labs

Hazen and Sawyer

ICF International

Internat Energy Solutions Canada

Irbaris

JBA

Marstel-Day

Michael Baker

Milone & MacBroom (2015)

Mott MacDonald

Planet Labs

PwC

R.V. Anderson Associates

Stantec

Stratus Consulting

WSP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xieg50

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

