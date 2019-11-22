United States Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience Markets Report 2019: Service and Clients, Forecasts, Profiles of Existing Projects and Companies Engaged in the Practice
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience Markets (updated June 2019) focuses on the U.S. climate change industry and its nine business segments, emerging markets in resilience and prospects for global growth. The U.S. climate change industry is still emerging, led by consulting & engineering firms doing assessments, risk science, modeling, and planning work. it is estimated that adaptation is a $2-billion-dollar industry in the United States and it will continue to grow, as more substantial contracting with being required once design and construction of adaptation measures begin in earnest.
The assessment of climate change adaptation & resilience markets identifies funded projects in a variety of regions conducted by utilities, states, ports, institutions, government agencies, non-profits, universities as well as a few well-placed consulting & engineering firms. Design, engineering, and construction of responses or preventive measures will ultimately be the bulk of the market, but most believe that construction activity on a major scale is unlikely to take off within a 5-year time frame in the U.S. However, markets in the developing world may see earlier movement depending on international funding agreements.
This 500+-page report maps out the Climate Change Adaptation Industry and Resilience Markets into service and client breakdowns with market forecasts, and profiles of existing projects and companies engaged in the practice. This report includes information regarding industry segments of the climate change market. The table of Content lists the numerous companies whose practice areas are profiled.
Companies Mentioned
- Abt Associates-Stratus Consulting
- Adaptation Services Group (ASG)
- AECOM
- Amec Foster Wheeler
- American Electric Power
- ARCADIS
- Asian Development Bank
- Atkins
- Atmospheric and Environmental Research
- Cadmus
- California Environmental Associates
- Carollo Engineers
- Cascadia Consulting Group (CA & WA)
- CH2M
- Climate Resilience Consulting
- CSC
- Deloitte
- Dewberry
- Ernst Basler + Partner
- Fernleaf Interactive
- Fluor
- Geosyntec
- GHD
- Global Climate Adaptation Partnership (GCAP)
- Green Power Labs
- Hazen and Sawyer
- ICF International
- Internat Energy Solutions Canada
- Irbaris
- JBA
- Marstel-Day
- Michael Baker
- Milone & MacBroom (2015)
- Mott MacDonald
- Planet Labs
- PwC
- R.V. Anderson Associates
- Stantec
- Stratus Consulting
- WSP
