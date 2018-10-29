United States Cold Chain Packaging Market Analysis & Segment Forecast 2018-2025 Featuring ACH Foam Technologies, Cold Chain Technologies, Cryopak Industries, Cold Box Express, and Intelsius

DUBLIN, Oct 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Cold Chain Packaging Market Analysis Report By Product (Insulated Containers & Boxes, Cold Packs), By Material (Insulating Material, Refrigerants), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. cold chain packaging market size is expected to reach USD 8.66 billion by 2025 at a 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth is profoundly influenced by extensive demand for perishable goods worldwide and availability of food and health supplies.

Current economic and political scenario has also played a crucial role in industry growth. For instance, trade conflict between U.S. and China is expected to negatively impact the growth of the cold chain market in U.S. In March 2018, U.S. imposed a 25% tariff on steel and 10% on aluminum imported from China. China, in turn, announced a 15-25% tariff on products imported from U.S., including pork, fruits, wine, nuts, and vegetables. These high tariffs imposed on food and agriculture produce is expected to negatively affect market growth.

Furthermore, outsourcing cold and frozen storage operations offer manufacturers various cost benefits. This can help eliminate costs associated with warehouse space and management, technology, transportation, and labor. Operational costs such as employee salaries, heating and cooling expenses, insurance, and electric power costs can also be reduced by working with supply chain partners. As a result, manufacturers can increase their profit margins and focus on core business activities such as quality product manufacturing, growing customer base, and satisfaction of customer needs.

Raw material suppliers in the cold chain packaging market supply primary materials required for producing isolated containers, in addition to other packaging components. Insulating materials used in cold chain packaging include expanded or extruded polystyrene, polyurethane, and polyethylene. These are manufactured using core materials such as silica or fiberglass in a multilayer polymer or vacuum aluminized coating. Thermal Conservation Technologies; va-Q-tec AG; and Thermal Visions, Inc. are some of the raw material providers in U.S.

Cold chain packaging manufacturers use raw materials for producing insulated containers. They are responsible for designing and developing packaging solutions depending on user requirements. The raw materials used vary depending on duration of temperature control required for the packaged product as well as on external temperature. Polystyrenes, polyurethane, and Vacuum Insulated Panels (VIP) are used depending on external temperatures and duration of shipping. Manufacturers develop packaging products depending on the industries they would be used in as well as other aspects such as weight and size.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The U.S. refrigerated warehouse capacity was pegged at 2.92 billion cubic feet in 2017

Ammonia and carbon dioxide have been the most popular inorganic refrigerants over the years and is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period

Product manufacturers are focusing on understanding carrier ambient environment in order to develop efficient packaging and devise risk mitigation strategies

Companies offering solutions in cold chain packaging maintain a network of distributors located in different regions. For instance, Pelican BioThermal LLC has a network of dealers located in South America (NatBio), Asia Pacific (Giddi Pharma, Pharmaserv Express, and others), and Europe (DS Smith)

(NatBio), (Giddi Pharma, Pharmaserv Express, and others), and (DS Smith) Some of the key industry participants are ACH Foam Technologies, Inc.; Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.; Cryopak Industries, Inc.; Cold Box Express, Inc.; and Intelsius.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5bfts9/united_states?w=5

