United States Condom Market, 2013-2018 & 2023 - Increasing Advertisement Spending for Creating Awareness About Condoms and Manufacturers' Focus on Custom Sized and Line Extension
The "United States Condom Market By Gender (Male Vs Female), By Type (Latex Condom Vs Non-Latex Condom), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Mass Merchandisers, Online & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States condom market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% by 2023, on the back of growing awareness regarding the numerous side-effects associated with the frequent use of contraceptive pills.
Moreover, increasing number of STD patients, government-run programs to distribute condoms for free in high schools and universities, and rising sales of condoms through online channel are among the key factors expected to drive the market.
Moreover, increasing advertisement spending for creating awareness about condoms and manufacturers' focus on custom sized and line extension condoms are anticipated to boost sales of condoms in the United States during the forecast period.
United States Condom Market, 2013 - 2023 discusses the following aspects of condom market in US:
- Condom Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Gender (Male Vs Female), By Type (Latex Condom Vs Non-Latex Condom), By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Mass Merchandisers, Online & Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in the United States condom market are
- Church & Dwight Co., Inc.
- LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd
- Reckitt Benckiser LLC
- Global Protection Corp
- Sir Richard's Condom Company
- Okamoto USA, Inc.
- Hollender Sustainable Brands, LLC
- GLYDE America
- Line One Laboratories, Inc. (U. S. A. )
- Caution Wear Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Brand Awareness
4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.3. Frequency of Purchase
4.4. Sources of Information for Condom Purchase
4.5. Common Problems faced with Condoms
5. Global Condom Market Overview
6. United States Condom Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Gender (Male Vs. Female)
6.2.2. By Type (Latex Vs. Non-Latex)
6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Mass Merchandisers, Online and Others)
6.2.4. By Region
6.2.5. By Company
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Gender, By Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region)
7. United States Male Condom Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Type (Latex Vs. Non-Latex)
7.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Mass Merchandisers, Online and Others)
7.3. Product Benchmarking
8. United States Female Condom Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type (Latex Vs. Non-Latex)
8.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Drug Stores/Pharmacies, Mass Merchandisers, Online and Others)
8.3. Product Benchmarking
9. Supply Chain Analysis
10. Import & Export Analysis
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. United States Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles
16. Strategic Recommendations
