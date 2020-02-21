United States Connected Car Services in 2018 (2020 Report) - Security & Data Privacy Perceived as the Main Barriers for Adoption Amongst Uninterested Respondents
Feb 21, 2020, 19:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Voice of Customer Analysis on Connected Car Services in the United States, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study seeks to evaluate the current usage of connected car applications such as digital assistants, online infotainment services, telematics services, navigation services, and data-enabled services in the United States. It also focuses on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment, brand, and customer preference.
The study seeks to highlight the most preferred and sought-after connected car applications and their use cases amongst customers across vehicle segments.
Data was collected by means of a panel-based survey from respondents across the Northeastern, Southern, Midwestern, and Western regions of the United States. 1,652 decision-makers or key influencers for connected car services were questioned as part of the survey.
Connected Car Services: Highlights
- The use of digital assistants on private devices is improving. Alexa and Siri lead in terms of in-car usage.
- Services such as real-time traffic updates, contextual Point of Interest (POI) assistance, and incident alerts in near real time (e.g., Waze) are of interest to more than 60% of drivers.
- More than 40% of drivers would like to receive hazardous weather warnings and driving warnings, UBI, and maintenance/diagnostics-related services in their vehicles in future.
- Security and data privacy are perceived as the main barriers for adoption amongst respondents uninterested in data services.
Research Scope
- Identification of the most preferred connected car services (and their use cases) for customers.
- In-depth analysis of the services preferred (and their use cases) in different vehicle segments.
- Understanding of the challenges limiting the adoption of data-enabled services.
- Identification of the major connected car services that customers would seek going forward.
- Understanding of customer willingness or lack of it to share their data with automakers for personalized services.
Research Highlights
- Car Purchase and Ownership: This section analyses consumers' perspectives towards vehicle purchase in the United States. It also identifies drivers' attitude towards the use of different connected vehicle technologies and autonomous cars in the future.
- Digital Assistants: This section showcases the key use cases and frequency of use of digital assistants in connected vehicles and reasons for the growing interest amongst consumers.
- Online Infotainment Services and In-car Features: This section identifies the key online services and features used in cars and presents the preferred online services for the future.
- Telematics and Navigation Services: This section highlights the telematics and navigation services currently popular amongst vehicle owners and also sheds light on emerging consumer preferences for connected car services.
- Data-enabled Services: This section highlights the growing customer interest in data-enabled services, identifies consumer expectations on data privacy, and highlights the common barriers limiting the full-scale adoption of these services.
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon Alexa
- Apple Siri
- Waze
Key Topics Covered
1. Research Objectives and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Methodology
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
2. Respondent Sample Overview
- Overview of Sample Structure
- Sample Structure - Respondent Distribution
- Demographic Profile
3. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Key Sections Covered
- Car Purchase and Ownership
- Digital Assistants
- Online Services and In-car Features
- Telematics and Navigation Services
- Data-enabled Services
4. Car Purchase and Ownership
- General Criteria for Vehicle Purchase
- Top Brands Owned by Segment
- Attitudes Towards Car Ownership and Driving
- Car Technology Interest
5. Digital Assistants
- Overall Use of Digital Assistants
- Devices on Which Digital Assistants are Used in a Car
- Top Digital Assistants Used in Vehicles
- Use of Digital Assistants by Application
6. Online Service and In-car Features
- Current Use of Online Services in a Car
- Current Inbuilt Features and Usage
- Demand for In-car Features
- Preferred Mode of Controlling Connected Devices
- Preferred Mode of Using Connected Services
- Interest in Autonomous Driving Mode
7. Telematics and Navigation Services
- Interest in Telematics Services
- Preferred Subscription Model
- Interest in Navigation and Safety Services
8. Data-enabled Services
- General Interest in Data-enabled Services
- Interest in Data-enabled Services
- Reasons for Lack of Interest in Data-enabled Services
- Willingness to Share Data with Car Dealer/Car Maker
- Expectations on Data Privacy
- Expectations Towards Reward/Payment for Sharing Data
- Level of Trust on Car Makers Providing Data-enabled Services
9. Driver Identity Profile
- Digital Driver Identity Profile
10. Key Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/boigfd
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article