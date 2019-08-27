United States Converted Flexible Packaging Market Report 2019: Historical Data (2008, 2013, and 2018) and Forecasts (2023)
Aug 27, 2019, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Converted Flexible Packaging" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
US demand for converted flexible packaging is projected to increase 2.9% per year through 2023. Ongoing conversion from rigid to flexible packaging formats, due to convenience, lower costs, and sustainability will drive growth.
This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the US converted flexible packaging market including key trends in applications and market segmentation. Historical data are provided for 2008, 2013, and 2018 with forecasts for 2023. Data are provided in both dollar value and volume. Also included is an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
This industry study analyzes the $22.8 billion US converted flexible packaging industry. It presents historical data (2008, 2013, and 2018) and forecasts (2023) by product (bags, pouches, wraps, and other), and market - food (baked goods, beverages, candy & confections, dairy products, frozen food, grain mill products, meat, poultry, & seafood, pet food, produce, snack food, and other food products) - and nonfood (agricultural & horticultural products, chemicals, medical products, paper & textiles, pharmaceuticals, rack & counter, and other nonfood products).
Materials included in the study are plastic, paper, and aluminum foil.
The study also evaluates company market share and competitive analysis on industry competitors including Amcor/Bemis, Berry Global, Mondi Group, Printpack, ProAmpac, Sealed Air, and TC Transcontinental.
Key Topics Covered:
- 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- 2. OVERVIEW
- Key Findings
- What is Converted Flexible Packaging?
- Factors Influencing Converted Flexible Packaging Demand
- Competition from Rigid Packaging
- Technological Developments
- Improving Barrier Properties, Convenience, & Other Performance Features
- Machinery & Production Innovation
- Customization & Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Automation
- Growth of E-Commerce
- Source Reduction, Sustainability, & Recyclability
- Food & Drug Regulations
- Consumer Insights
- Preferred Packaging Characteristics
- Reclosable & Easy to Use
- Eco-Friendly
- Novelty & Attractiveness
- Packaging Frustrations
- Recycling Attitudes
- Environmental Responsibility
- Recycling Options
- Raw Materials
- Demand by Material
- Plastic Film
- Paper
- Aluminum Foil
- Pricing Trends
- Demand by Market
- 3. PRODUCTS
- Key Findings
- Demand by Product
- Bags
- Pouches
- Wraps
- Other Converted Flexible Packaging
4. FOOD MARKETS
- Key Findings
- Demand by Product
- Demand by Material
- Demand by Market
- Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
- Baked Goods
- Snack Foods
- Produce
- Candy & Confections
- Pet Food
- Dairy Products
- Frozen Food
- Beverages
- Grain Mill Products
- Other Food Markets
- 5. NONFOOD MARKETS
- Key Findings
- Demand by Product
- Demand by Material
- Demand by Market
- Pharmaceuticals
- Medical Products
- Agricultural & Horticultural Products
- Chemicals
- Paper & Textile Products
- Rack & Counter
- Other Nonfood Markets
6. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Marketing Strategies
- Distribution
- Research & Development
- Competitive Strategies
- Cooperative Agreements
- List of Industry Participants
- 7. APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqwqnl
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article