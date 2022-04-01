United States Corporate Wellness Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027 - Growth in Individualized Self-Care, Use of Technology to Improve Outcomes, Growing Role of Wellness Champions

Apr 01, 2022, 14:45 ET
The "U.S. Corporate Wellness Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Corporate Wellness Market Report
The corporate wellness market in US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.27% during 2022-2027.
U.S. CORPORATE WELLNESS MARKET SEGMENTATION
The health & risk assessment (HRA) program accounted for highest share in the market in 2021. However, demand for financial wellness programs is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising focus on savings investments in the US post COVID-19 pandemic.
Onsite model accounted for highest share in the US corporate wellness market in 2021. Larger companies are more likely to offer onsite services as they have access to more resources in terms of budgets, space, and personnel, unlike smaller companies that typically outsource them.
The media and technology industry accounted for over 18% share in the US corporate wellness market in 2021 and is anticipated to witness substantial growth during forecast period.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The US corporate wellness market witnesses moderate to high competition as it is an extremely fragmented market. However, many of these players operate in specific niches, driving down the intensity of competition.
However, vendors try to break price-based competition by relying upon value-added sales offerings that not only offer them a competitive advantage but potentially offer them better margins.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In 2021, the Southern region accounted for highest share of the US corporate wellness market with majority of demand coming from states including Texas, Florida, Virginia, Georgia, and others.
MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS
- Growing Role of Wellness Champions
- Data Analytics Increasingly Powering Wellness
- Use Of Technology to Improve Outcomes
- Extension Of Wellness Programs to Families
- Mental & Physical Health Awareness on social media
Key Vendors
- Compsych
- Wellness Corporate Solutions
- Virgin Pulse
- Provant Health Solutions
Other Prominent Vendors
- Active Wellness
- Aduro
- Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies
- American Specialty Health
- Aquila
- AYCO
- Bank of America Merill Lynch
- BaySport
- Beacon Health Options
- Best Money Moves
- Brightdime
- Brightside
- BSDI
- Castlight Health
- Ceridian
- Corporate Fitness Works
- DHS Group
- Edukate
- Elite Wellness
- Enrich
- Even
- EXOS
- Financial Fitness Group
- Financial Knowledge
- FlexWage
- HealthCheck360
- HealthFitness
- HealthTrax
- Holberg Financial
- Health Advocate
- Integrated Wellness Partners
- Karelia Health
- Kersh Health
- Kinema Fitness
- LearnLux
- LifeCents
- LifeDojo
- LifeStart
- Limeade
- LIVunLtd
- Marino Wellness
- Marathon Health
- Mercer
- NIFS
- Money Starts Here
- My Secure Advantage
- The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS)
- OptumHealth
- Orriant
- Payactiv
- Power Wellness
- Premise Health
- Privia Health
- Professional Fitness Management
- Prudential Financial
- Purchasing Power
- Ramsey Solutions
- Reach Fitness
- Sonic Boom Wellness
- Sprout
- StayWell
- Transamerica
- Vantage Circle
- Vitality Group
- Wellable
- Wellness Coaches USA
- Wellsource
- WellSteps
- Wisdom Works Group
- Woliba
- Workstride
- WTS International
- Origin
- BrightPlan
- Savology
- Sqwire
- FinFit
- Pro Financial Health
- FutureFuel.io
- Salary Finance
- SoFi
- GoPlan 101
- The Financial Gym
- PDHI
- Novant Health
- Sum180
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 State of Us Healthcare
7.3 Vendor & Employer Rights, Obligations, & Pricing Models
7.4 Regulatory Framework
7.5 Lifecycle Stage of Corporate Wellness Market in US
7.6 Growth Prospects
7.7 Supply Chain
7.8 American Workforce Analysis
7.9 Factors Influencing Demand: Healthy Eating Index
7.10 Employee Behavior Insights
7.1 Economic and Demographical Analysis
7.2 Key Decision Influencers
7.3 Impact of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growing Role of Wellness Champions
8.2 Data Analytics Increasingly Powering Wellness
8.3 Use of Technology to Improve Outcomes
8.4 Growing Reign of Ai
8.5 Extension of Wellness Programs to Families
8.6 Offering Solutions Under One Roof
8.7 Incorporation of Social Connectedness
8.8 Increasing Penetration of Telehealth
8.9 Mental & Physical Health Awareness on Social Media
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Focus on Improving Employee Wellbeing
9.2 Growth in Individualized Self-Care
9.3 Rise of Information Economy
9.4 Evolution of Value Proposition
9.5 Increase in Number of Working Hours
9.6 Broad Shift in Wellness Perspectives
9.7 Corporate Wellness Programs Reducing Load on Us Healthcare Systems
9.8 Hike in Attrition in US
9.9 Health Issues Due to Work Stress
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Remote Work and Increased Surveillance by Employers
10.2 Constant Struggle for Employee Engagement and Participation
10.3 Perceived High Cost of Wellness Programs
10.4 Wariness Regarding Misuse of Data
10.5 Counterproductive to Employee Health
10.6 Increased Sense of Anxiety
10.7 Singular Approach to Wellness
10.8 Lack of Gender-Specific Approach
10.9 Dearth of Cultural Support
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Industry
11.4 End-User
11.5 Incentive Program
11.6 Delivery
11.7 Type
11.8 Revenue Model
11.9 Program
11.10 Pest Analysis
11.11 Five Forces Analysis
12 Program
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Health & Risk Assessment (Hra)
12.4 Nutrition & Weight Management
12.5 Smoking Cessation
12.6 Fitness Services
12.7 Alcohol & Drug Rehab
12.8 Stress Management
12.9 Health Education Services
12.10 Financial Wellness
12.11 Other Corporate Wellness Services
13 Revenue Model
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Recurring Revenue Model
13.4 Seasonal Revenue Model
14 Delivery Model
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Onsite
14.4 Offsite
15 Incentive Programs
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Participatory Programs
15.4 Health-Contingent Programs
16 Type
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Services
16.4 Technology
17 Industry
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Media & Technology
17.4 Healthcare
17.5 Financial Services
17.6 Manufacturing
17.7 Retail
17.8 Other End-Users
18 End-User
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Market Overview
18.3 Large Private Sector Businesses
18.4 Medium Private Sector Businesses
18.5 Public Sector Companies
18.6 Small Private-Sector Business
18.7 Non-Profit Organizations
19 Region
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
19.2 Regional Overview
