United States Crude Steel Markets, 2021-2025 - Increased Construction and Infrastructure Projects / Accelerating Consumer Durables Industry / Booming Oil and Gas Industry

The US crude steel market is forecasted to reach US$104.28 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 6.12% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the US crude steel market has been supported by factors such as booming automobile industry and accelerating urban population. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) is likely to have a positive impact on US crude steel market. However, the market growth is expected to be restrained by increasing problem of excess crude steelmaking capacity.

The US crude steel market by production process can be segmented into the following segments: electric arc furnace and basic oxygen furnace. In 2020, the dominant share of US crude steel market was held by: electric arc furnace, followed by basic oxygen furnace.

The US crude steel market by chemical composition can be segmented as follows: carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel and tool steel. The largest share of the market was held by carbon steel, followed by alloy steel, stainless steel and tool steel.

The US crude steel market by steel mill products can be segmented as follows: flat steel products and long steel products. The largest share of the market is held by flat steel products, followed by long steel products.

The US crude steel market by end user industry can be segmented into the following segments: construction, automotive, machinery/ equipment, energy, appliances and other applications. In 2020, the dominant share of market was held by construction industry, followed by automotive, machinery/ equipment industry.

Factors such increased construction and infrastructure projects and booming oil and gas industry helped in boosting market growth of the US crude steel market.

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction- Steel

1.2 Types of Steel

1.3 Steel Products

1.3.1 Flat Steel Products

1.3.2 Long Steel Products

1.3.3 Stainless Steel Products

1.4 Value Chain Analysis

1.5 Advantages of Steel

1.6 Disadvantages of Steel

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact of COVID-19 on US Steel Industry

2.2 Price Volatility

2.3 Reduced Demand of Steel

2.4 Impact of COVID-19 on US Automotive Industry

3. Market Analysis

3.1 The US Crude Steel Market Value

3.1.1 The US Crude Steel Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Crude Steel Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The US Crude Steel Market Value by Chemical Composition

3.1.4 The US Crude Steel (by Chemical Composition) Market by Value

3.1.5 The US Crude Steel (by Chemical Composition) Market Forecast by Value

3.2 The US Crude Steel Market by Chemical Composition

3.2.1 The US Carbon Steel Market by Type

3.2.2 The US Carbon Steel Type Market by Value

3.2.3 The US Carbon Steel Type Market Forecast by Value

3.2.4 The US Stainless Steel Market by Grade

3.2.5 The US Stainless Steel Grade Market by Value

3.2.6 The US Stainless Steel Grade Market Forecast by Value

3.3 The US Crude Steel Market by Volume

3.3.1 The US Crude Steel Production

3.3.2 The US Crude Steel Production Forecast

3.3.3 The US Apparent Crude Steel Consumption by Volume

3.4 The US Crude Steel Market by Production Process

3.4.1 The US Crude Steel Production Volume by Process

3.5 The US Crude Steel Market by Steel Mill Products

3.5.1 The US Crude Steel Mill Products Market by Volume

3.5.2 The US Crude Steel Mill Products Market Forecast by Volume

3.6 The US Crude Steel Market by End User

3.6.1 The US Construction Steel Market by Volume

3.6.2 The US Automotive Steel Market by Volume

3.6.3 The US Machinery and Equipment Steel Market by Volume

3.6.4 The US Energy Steel Market by Volume

3.6.5 The US Appliances Steel Market by Volume

3.7 The US Crude Steel Imports

3.7.1 The US Crude Steel Imports by Volume

3.8 The US Crude Steel Exports

3.8.1 The US Crude Steel Exports by Volume

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Booming Automobile Industry

4.1.2 Accelerating Urban Population

4.1.3 Increased Construction and Infrastructure Projects

4.1.4 Accelerating Consumer Durables Industry

4.1.5 Booming Oil and Gas Industry

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Green Steel

4.2.2 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Trade War and Increased Prices of Raw Materials

4.3.2 Excess Capacity Problem

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

5.1.3 Product Comparison- Key Players

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Business Overview

6.2 Financial Overview

6.3 Business Strategy

Cleveland Cliffs, Inc.

Commercial Metals Company

Nucor Corporation

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

United States Steel Corporation

Reliance Steel and Aluminum Co.

